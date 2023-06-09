Prosecutor overseeing Trump case says U.S. has 'one set of laws' that 'apply to everyone'
Updated 6/9/2023 3:08 PM
The Justice Department special counsel who filed charges against former President Donald Trump says in his first public statement that the country has "one set of laws" and that they apply to everyone.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.