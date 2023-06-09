Open house Monday for ideas for new Batavia parks center

The Batavia Park District is having an open house from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday to get residents' input on what new programs and amenities they want at the district's new community center.

The open house is at the north entrance of Hall Quarry Beach, 400 S. Water St. The new center is at 150 Houston St. and will open in 2027 after it is renovated. The district plans to use about two-thirds of the building for recreational programming, and the rest for offices for the district and the Batavia Depot Museum, storage of museum exhibits, and spaces to make things. The district bought the office building in 2021.

For more information, visit bataviaparks.org.