Lake County property transfers for May 1-5, 2023

Antioch

$545,000; 1489 Eagle Ridge Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Fasolo Trust to Edwin P Banfield

$515,000; 1128 Beachwood Court, Antioch; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Abby A Kenton to Richard Trinco

$420,000; 1065 Walker Court, Antioch; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Stillwater Usa LLC to Kelechi Akalaonu

$409,000; 860 Deer Path Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Kevin King to Brian P Johnson

$345,000; 42497 N Forest Lane, Antioch; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Middleton Trust to Ethan Fischbein

$300,000; 1635 Serenity Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Lb Tiki Series V Trust to Fredy Ramirez

$280,000; 40566 S Sunset Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Allen M Gunn to Oscar Bautista

$238,000; 26301 W Marie Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 3, 2023, by William R Johnson to Charles Lloyd Best Jr

Beach Park

$236,000; 12843 W Wakefield Drive, Beach Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Julian Chavez Ortiz to Krunal Patel

$222,000; 12164 W Graves Ave., Beach Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Israel Rosales Bahena to Vincent C Henkelman

Deerfield

$537,500; 1400 Hackberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 1, 2023, by El Jon Hartman to Matthew Berusch

$465,000; 814 Woodward Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Logan S Cone to Corey J Stein

$400,000; 1162 Dartmouth Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Wallman Trust to Thomas Craig Johns II

$325,000; 432 Longfellow Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Douglas Brian Dixon to Michael Adam Lickerman

$288,500; 20758 N Aspen Court, Deerfield; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Talbot Renovations LLC

$265,000; 1333 Barclay Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Daryl Anisfeld to Chirag Gheewala

$235,000; 530 Inverrary Ln Unit 530, Deerfield; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Molly L Suchomel to Kishorekumar Sundarampillai

Fox Lake

$700,000; 54 E Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Fox Lake Shell Inc to Liam Mt Properties Inc

$259,000; 205 Rainier Way Unit 1, Fox Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jorge Francisco Orihuela Pastor to Kathleen M Lewey

$238,000; 181 Forest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Peter Andrew Javor to Julie A Zimmerman

$210,000; 3 N Maple Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Miroslav Momirovic to Steven Jergensen

$165,000; 7118 Lexington Ln Unit 180, Fox Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Krumrey & Krumrey LLC to Maria Ruiz

$112,000; 28 Jamaica Colony Unit 2, Fox Lake; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Christopher David Sandrik to Richard R Oswald

Grayslake

$430,000; 18542 W Aspen Court, Grayslake; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gerald E Koppes to Eric Johnson

$210,000; 559 Pheasant Court, Grayslake; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Dalibor Blagojevic to Patrick Arnaud Signe

Gurnee

$500,000; 4983 Red Pine Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 5, 2023, by James Buckley to Montana Marie Parrish

$417,000; 1231 Vista Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nargis Anwar Hasan to Daniel John Rodriguez

$358,000; 4190 S Brown Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sharon Deram to Andrew Schwab

$280,000; 1491 Auburn Ln Unit 22-B, Gurnee; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Swanick Trust to Gustavo Pina

$260,500; 1449 Auburn Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Teaqua Easley to Igor Malev

$240,000; 17887 W Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Brent Kenyon to John W Freeburg

$202,500; 701 Chandler Road, Gurnee; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Adam J Wilcox to Ilene E Nast

$200,000; 93 Berkshire Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Steven Urizar to Mary B Mesho

$170,000; 1329 Stratford Dr Unit 10-B-2, Gurnee; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Tihomir Nedeljkovic to Khandaker Nasimul Anwar

Hainesville

$355,000; 26 N Brittany Lane, Hainesville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Byung In Choi to Victor M Vazquez Cuevas

$217,500; 56 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Eric Ford to Ronald Grazian

$209,000; 33 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jung Sik Kang to Norman Marion

$180,000; 560 N Triumph Court, Hainesville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Todd M Phillips to James Andrew Williams II

Hawthorn Woods

$597,500; 57 Open Pkwy N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Stephanie N Viggiano to John Stance

$470,000; 31 Lynn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 2, 2023, by William F Henkel Trust to Trevor Myers

$400,000; 110 Costekin Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jonathan R Daniels to Anthony L Grasch

Highland Park

$649,500; 3240 University Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Brenda G Goffen to Matthew S Holleb

Ingleside

$515,500; 33838 N Christa Drive, Ingleside; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Marek J Kaminski to David Swenson

$381,500; 35090 N Shoreline Drive, Ingleside; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gill Trust to Christopher Ogrady

$240,000; 26119 W Il Route 134, Ingleside; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Daniel Smyth to Gabriela Arteaga

Island Lake

$316,000; 722 S Carriage Hill Road, Island Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by William J Petrucci to Michael K Bost

$199,000; 886 W Princeton Circle, Island Lake; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Haevers Trust to Alex Morales Cortes

$192,000; 4348 Waters Edge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Allison Marie Trester to Matthew Rennwanz

$145,000; 806 Madison Court, Island Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Wolfe Trust to Dorota Piorek

Kildeer

$772,500; 22533 W Melina St, Kildeer; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Robert J Kell

$670,000; 23176 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on May 5, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sean P Hynes

$522,500; 21575 N Stoneybrook Court, Kildeer; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Zhengfang Qian to Florin Serban

$215,000; 24012 N Red Oak Court, Kildeer; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Preserve Development LLC to Keith Bartz

Lake Bluff

$385,000; 401 Adelphia Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Collin Ellis to John Brendon Sullivan

Lake Villa

$413,500; 779 Charlton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Julio E Reyes to Jacob Niewold

$405,000; 618 Blazing Star Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Allen Severance to Mathew Taylor

$265,000; 22108 W Engle Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Efrain Rodriguez to Edi Tomas Rivas

Lake Zurich

$560,000; 290 Hidden Creek Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Sandeep Butapati to Kandasami Subramaniam

$490,000; 50 Carolyn Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sabir A Kapasi to Shomaila I Khan

$390,000; 823 Portree Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Carlos Dominguez Flores to Nolan R Hanson

$380,000; 850 Surryse Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Fick Trust to Allison R Becker

$305,000; 833 March St, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Max Selleck to Inolberto Medellin Rodriguez

$257,500; 59 Evergreen St, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Ross A Ridder to Matthew R Ridder

Lakemoor

$399,500; 32273 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Franklin Thomas Swindell III

Libertyville

$640,000; 1209 Saint William Drive, Libertyville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by James J Desanto to Brandon Ziemann

$625,000; 1971 Bob O Link Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Richard J Adams to Patrick Oconnell

$595,000; 30390 N Oak Grove Ave., Libertyville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kirk M Townander to Joshua A Hall

$575,000; 425 Meadow Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michael Damenti to Ronald James Brandt

$570,000; 616 S Butterfield Road, Libertyville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Haoxiang Huang

$550,000; 1701 Park Crest Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Russell C Bath Trust to Sebastian Rivera

$540,000; 1201 Hunters Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Cc Affordable Housing LLC to Peter D Yrigoyen

$535,000; 206 Johnson Ave., Libertyville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kimberly A Kick to Brian Charles Richards

$500,000; 220 E Church St, Libertyville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by James M Dietmeyer to Sean Weldon Mahoney

$350,000; 305 Crescent Knl, Libertyville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Deborah Griffin to Natasa Filipovic

$338,000; 1410 Ruidoso Ct Unit 1410, Libertyville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Steven J Addison to Stephanie Grassel

$316,000; 835 Garfield Ave., Libertyville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Peter D Yrigoyen to Lynn Williams

$280,000; 1360 Margate Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Christoph Trust to Brian Klassman

Lindenhurst

$450,500; 820 Auburn Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Brian O Hooge to Ninfa M Burmeister

$337,500; 208 Thrush Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael L White to Darlene Silhavy

$310,000; 2507 Timber Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Rebecca F Labb to Kevin J Stephens

$280,000; 2127 Woodland Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Debra Lee Orr Brandimore to Jacob Rowe

Mundelein

$625,000; 1467 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Yashwanth Manchukonda

$575,000; 2171 Chadwick Way, Mundelein; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Carl Shane Campbell to Jonathan Daniels

$545,000; 8 Hampton Court, Mundelein; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Michael K Duffy to Ashish Taneja

$482,500; 672 Wortham Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Christopher J Karpenko to Jason Fred Eick

$435,000; 1312 Shetland Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 3, 2023, by James R Brown to Alexander Tamayo

$387,500; 2002 Yellowstone Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on May 2, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Andrew Howard Previn

$380,000; 2004 Yellowstone Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on May 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Alla Molchanov

$350,000; 1448 Newport St, Mundelein; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Manish Shrivastava to Vladlena Kapitanova

$340,500; 3209 Martini St, Mundelein; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anna English

$328,500; 217 Banbury Road, Mundelein; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lisa Deanna Hendrickson to Pawal Wyszkowski

$315,000; 848 Countryside Hwy, Mundelein; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Loren Reid Seaman to Yaroslav Boychuk

$280,000; 222 N Prairie Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael J Markasovic to Benjamin A Brannick

$260,000; 104 S Lake St, Mundelein; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Elfego Hernandez Arriaga to Jorge A Jimenez Chicho

$235,000; 205 Shadydell Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Charles C Evans to John Verdino

$228,000; 300 Anthony Ave Unit 210A, Mundelein; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Deanna M Warkins to Dvorak Consolidated Properties

$205,000; 311 Allanson Road, Mundelein; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Stephanie Barrons to Steven Bolanos

$203,000; 300 Anthony Ave Unit 403, Mundelein; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Karen M Brzezowski to Paul B Freiman

$166,955; 729 Beach Place, Mundelein; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp

North Chicago

$235,000; 1045 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Luis E Lopez & Sons Inc to Yesenia Ibarra

$175,000; 2048 Kemble Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Shelly Malizola to Ariana Castrejon

Riverwoods

$672,000; 720 Thornmeadow Road, Riverwoods; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Jozef Penar

Round Lake

$390,000; 658 N Silver Leaf Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Kathleen M Lewey to Benjamin Lapointe

$241,000; 58 S Waterford Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Midfirst Bank to Pablo Castaneda

$218,000; 34394 N Goldenrod Court, Round Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by David L Whatling to Elmer Esteban

$207,000; 110 W Essington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Keith E Lorenz to Bart Zuurdeeg

$197,518; 626 S Curran Road, Round Lake; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Va

$190,000; 433 Alpine Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Heather Napolitano to Mark Schmitz

$175,000; 17 N Macgillis Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Leonardo Passos Chaves to Todd Rhines

$146,000; 24582 W Brorson Ave., Round Lake; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Tammy Sue Brown to Jolanta Tryba

$135,500; 1412 W Clear Water Cir Unit 2A, Round Lake; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Yufeng Deng to Akash Sheth

Round Lake Beach

$356,000; 1331 E Fox Chase Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Matthew B Brankatelli to Ramsha J Mall

$245,000; 101 W Honeysuckle Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Marek Kaminski to Tomasz Brzostowski

$216,000; 1212 Barberry Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 4, 2023, by James Buster Spencer to Celeste Mendoza

$165,000; 218 Ferndale Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 2, 2023, by V I P Holding Co to Raul Barrios

$161,000; 1232 N Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Horatiu Birsan

Round Lake Park

$200,000; 269 Linden Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development LLC

Spring Grove

$189,000; 27770 W Belden Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Timothy S Diemer to Robert Joseph Robinson

Vernon Hills

$680,000; 368 Barn Swallow Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Sheng Xiao to Douglas Williams Weismantle

$625,000; 1696 Saint Andrew Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Whitehair Trust to Alex Jensen

$512,000; 428 Appleton Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael P Quandt Trust to Yongtae Kim

$455,000; 1256 Christine Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vera Mundzic to Sanjay A Iyer

$447,000; 403 Alexandria Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Noel S Elli to Kenneth Adamson

$425,000; 1873 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Steven C Pollema to Stephen Curry

$420,000; 1103 Marlowe Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Christopher E Gonzalez to Joyce Castonguay

$381,500; 345 Bloomfield Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dmitry Melnik to Igor Chernyshov

$370,000; 109 Midway Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Adam C Petschke to Chinmay Vijaykumar Upponi

$272,500; 472 Stevenson Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Theodore Sindermann to Daryl Bryan

$252,000; 1323 Coventry Cir Unit 234, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gustafson Trust to Ted Lipski

$175,000; 312 Farmingdale Cir Unit 312, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Dileep Radhakrishnan to Kishore Jayachandran

Volo

$350,000; 522 Niagara Drive, Volo; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Christopher Vela to Gladys Olimpia Licona Alcerro

$250,000; 548 Richard Brown Blvd, Volo; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Conrad F Montville to Atanacio Sambrano

Wauconda

$395,000; 800 Horseshoe Circle, Wauconda; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Thomas Cooper

$370,000; 2263 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Schaefer Trust to William David Farmer

$320,000; 113 W Maple Ave., Wauconda; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Charles K Coslet to Eric Nicholas Ardinger

$285,000; 303 Brown St, Wauconda; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Marsha Schneider to Robert Drew

$265,000; 400 S Main St, Wauconda; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Debora Scheid to Maria A Castillo

$100,000; 28742 W Meeker Court, Wauconda; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Norbert Zapart

Waukegan

$335,000; 2684 W Lucia Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Roy H Farris to Iwona Florin

$291,500; 1126 N Poplar St, Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kingston Partners LLC to Gabriela Ruiz

$245,000; 2714 Audrey Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Miguel A Sepulvede to Jose A Lopez

$235,000; 11 Jefferson Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Luis Albarran to Subin Eapen

$225,000; 2420 Yeoman St, Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Gilberto Acosta to Adriana Hernandez

$222,500; 18 S Chapel St, Waukegan; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Nancy Arroyo to Jeffrey Gonsalez

$212,500; 534 N Poplar St, Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Silvia Juarez to Martimiano Castillo

$210,000; 3303 Sunset Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Anne Fank to Adelaido Ruiz

$210,000; 2935 W Bonnie Brook Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Victor X Mares to Katherine Uhm

$210,000; 2116 Walnut St, Waukegan; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Noelle Kischer to Adriana Amador

$185,000; 2239 Walnut St, Waukegan; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Zeit Trust to Avo Properties LLC

$171,000; 1627 Circle Court, Waukegan; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Luis A Pantoja to Jose M Mendez Jr

$167,000; 1675 W Beach Road, Waukegan; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Barbara D Wright to Jason Haas

$152,500; 2323 Washington St, Waukegan; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Brown Trust to George Morales

Winthrop Harbor

$320,000; 2721 14th St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Arthur F Lackenbach to Jason D Meyers

$256,000; 1111 Monroe Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Julie C Freeman to Robert J Beyer

$150,000; 1038 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Double R Realty Investments Gr to Brooke Kinroth

Zion

$290,000; 1712 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mlp On Joppa LLC to C2 Properties LLC Series 1712

$285,000; 1716 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Mlp On Joppa LLC to Joppa Apts LLC

$181,000; 2044 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Frances Quinones to Jennifer Srivisas

$132,000; 2721 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Burton N Fredrickson to Elvira Meza Martinez

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.