Kane County property transfers for April 19 to May 3, 2023
Algonquin
$436,000; 728 Hillside Court, Algonquin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Karl Kaczmarczyk to Cristina Martinez Guzman
$315,000; 16 Bitter Spring Ct Unit 17-5, Algonquin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Acorn Builders LLC to Viktor Parandii
Aurora
$500,000; 140 S River St Unit 414, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to James Christopher Howard
$465,000; 2640 Carriage Court, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Reinertson Trust to Murat Ergeshov
$460,000; 732 Suncrest Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Latoya Moore to Anirudh Pannu
$443,000; 3227 Grafton Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Uday Prasade to Ge Sun
$340,000; 829 Jenny Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jamie Willard to Austin Thomas Farinella
$310,500; 2288 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sara L Spitler to Laura Bolt
$299,000; 232 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Swedler Trust to Justin Yantis
$235,000; 575 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Rigoberto Ortiz Lopez to Anamaria Graciano Salgado
$230,000; 238 N 4th St, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dirk Van Tellingen Trust to Denice Cajica
$215,000; 2732 Yorkshire Court, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Dawn Marie Dutro to David Bonfil
$215,000; 1003 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Francisco Javier Martinez to Kushtrim Berisha
$210,000; 2215 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Joyatee Basu to Aleksandar Gjorshovski
$200,000; 1038 Superior St, Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Illinois Property Group LLC to Gregorio Rojas Becerra
$148,000; 189 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mario Garcia to Erica Wang
$137,500; 1942 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1A, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Anthony E Triner Sr to Michael Murphy
$135,500; 181 Gregory St Unit 11, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Scott A Metzen to Karimi & Sons Inc
Batavia
$640,000; 412 Big Woods Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Victor Hernandez Trust to Susan Lutes
$370,000; 1682 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rodrigo Chandelier
$315,000; 2019 Swan Lane, Batavia; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Quinn Jahns to Sydney Slowik
$292,500; 1445 Thoria Road, Batavia; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Nehalkumar Patel
$264,000; 28 N Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on May 2, 2023, by 28 N Barton Trail LLC to Julia J Bletzinger
Campton Hills
$745,000; 41W150 Oak Hills Court, Campton Hills; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Benjamin Luci to Lorraine Ann Larsen
$450,000; 39W675 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC
Carpentersville
$345,000; 1876 Cambridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Puckpol Chutakanonta to Samuel Pendry
$270,000; 236 N Grove St, Carpentersville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Patrick Webber to Joseph A Tinajero
$222,500; 8 Aspen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Mario Gaviwa to Trentin Kravcik
$215,000; 6 Evergreen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kimberly S Torres to Irnad Durmic
$197,500; 415 Spring Ct W, Carpentersville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Heidi H Hohman to Niram Maroukel
$192,500; 217 N Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Hungate Real Estate Ventures L to Christopher S Humbertson
$190,000; 27 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Racheal Popoca to Alejandro Garcia Gonzalez
$172,000; 218 N Green St, Carpentersville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Dorothy D Hansen to Lydia Montes
$155,500; 905 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Norma R Huerta to Jennifer L Patti
East Dundee
$211,500; 304 Johnson St, East Dundee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Wiley D Emberton to Armand Aviles
Elburn
$571,500; 1406 Corrigan St, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Robert C Nikrandt to Christopher Robert Roe
$565,000; 41W161 Sylvan Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Patrick Shawn Obrien to Jason Morris
$508,000; 685 Maplewood Circle, Elburn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Laife Alan Fulk
$389,500; 682 Virginia St, Elburn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Zachary R Davis
$388,000; 1352 Keller St, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Joseph Michael Graves
$385,000; 425 Cambridge Ave., Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Daniel R Kolzow to Betsy L Gross
$330,000; 316 Laverne St, Elburn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Steven Kunkle to Edward Topp
$285,000; 758 Westlake Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Terra Potts to Peter Gallagher Jr
Elgin
$589,000; 3752 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tamara G Keasler
$565,000; 701 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Bhavin D Patel
$562,500; 3750 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Lori Tokarz
$480,000; 3798 Marigold Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Northwest Builders Inc to Mateusz Skiba
$458,500; 3890 Seigle Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Robert M Tayler to John Ferroli
$445,000; 3046 Settlers Pkwy, Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jeffry Bilder to Michael Baranowski
$420,000; 9N006 Corron Road, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mark A Ledebuhr Trust to Leobardo Perez
$399,000; 3878 Valhalla Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Gray Trust to Arthur E Salins
$399,000; 2338 Country Knoll Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jodi J Caldwell to Iryna Lanova
$390,000; 909 W Highland Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Sandra Maringer to Christine Marie Zenon
$360,000; 284 Longview Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Gerald J Harjer to Jonathan Kramer
$350,000; 1226 Hackberry Court, Elgin; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Donna J Joyce to Mirtha Martinez
$320,000; 9N945 Beckman Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Robert C Hallock to Luke W Young
$310,500; 1088 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 19, 2023, by John F Zudis Jr to Jose G Alvarado
$300,000; 37W151 Win Haven Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Valdez Carpentry to Martin Garcia Segura
$290,000; 3128 Taunton St, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Natasha Christensen to Michelle Esfahani
$285,000; 346 Dartmouth Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by George D Molnar to Miguel A Ramon Leyva
$282,000; 244 Cooper Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Monica D Lopez to Jonathan J Alegria
$250,000; 691 Eastview St, Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Luis A Contreras to Efren Gilberto Quiterio Bahena
$237,500; 343 Wabash St, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ma De Lourdes Ledesma to Diego Tovar Jr
$235,000; 1156 Delta Court, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nadya E Nieves to Guadalupe Castellanos
$230,000; 331 Orchard St, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jj Global Investments LLC to Mauricio De La Paz
$227,000; 2014 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Miguel Gutierrez to Leonel Sepulveda Marrufo
$225,000; 625 Cooper Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jose Luis Cruz Gonzalez to Margarito Reyes Jimenez
$175,000; 380 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Maria L Rangel Facio
$165,500; 418 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Ocean Blue Properties LLC
$143,000; 200 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jade Property Investments LLC to Sangkil Lee
$112,000; 423 E Chicago St Unit C, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Zachariah Menich to Hebert Garcia
Geneva
$612,000; 598 Gray St, Geneva; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Robert L Reed to Matthew Schmidt
$535,000; 1512 Country Squire Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Timothy Burke Jr to Taylor Mcginnis
$485,000; 39W795 Terney Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Eric N Regan to Donald Bernacchi
$480,000; 39W581 S Hyde Park, Geneva; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Barrett Nichting Trust to Nickolas Adelberger
$400,000; 325 Sandholm St Unit 325, Geneva; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jamie M Wright to John E Duggan
$375,500; 908 Garden Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Walls Trust to John Girmscheid
$345,000; 407 Spring St, Geneva; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Glaser Trust to Andrea M White
$326,000; 734 N Lincoln Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Cody Gene Tinsley to Connor Plumb
$275,000; 629 N Lincoln Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kyle Libberton to Jay Trout
Gilberts
$299,000; 465 Fayetteville Ave., Gilberts; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Daniel G Waksman to Faraz Gul
Hampshire
$440,000; 118 Jack Dylan Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Glen Mcdade to Mathieu Mclellan
Huntley
$251,000; 13825 Briargate Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 28, 2023, by James Wallestad to Norman J Moret
Maple Park
$365,000; 121 E Ashton Drive, Maple Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Deborah L Stephenson to Dale Robert Feece
McHenry
$455,000; 28674 W Channel Drive, McHenry; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Mark L Durante to Michael J Mammoser
$265,000; 524 Kingston Blvd, McHenry; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kerrie Spaniol to Rafael Gonzalez
Montgomery
$330,000; 2957 Aberdeen Drive, Montgomery; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Rosineide De Lima Brazeal to Francisco Javier Martinez Garcia
$150,000; 1324 Gates St, Montgomery; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Gerardo Nunez
North Aurora
$385,000; 600 Holly Court, North Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jill M Smith to Wayne Stanley Jacobs
$230,000; 508 E Victoria Cir Unit 1, North Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nevin Gillette to Carol Gilbert
Pingree Grove
$440,000; 1612 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Susan Ostry Bellon
$410,000; 1454 Evergreen Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Wlodek Trust to Marlon Gene Bayan
$401,500; 1013 White Pine Trail, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Nancy Grant to Billy Glover
$365,000; 685 Bristol St, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Craig A Hagevold to Eric Fisher
$282,000; 1971 Peninsula Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Alfonso Ramos to Juan C Garcia Duran
$250,000; 840 Clover Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Erin K Vazquez to Christopher M Rakow
St. Charles
$620,000; 5N761 Castle Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Devin Peurach to David M Umali
$539,000; 4N634 Blue Lake Cir W, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Anthony P Sacca Jr to Stephanie Mangini
$505,000; 44W006 Fox Wilds Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jacqueline Christie to Paul Zaccone
$432,500; 420 Gray St, St. Charles; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Matthew Schmidt to Alexander Snyder
$420,000; 35W814 Bluff Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Reynhold W Chramer to Daniel J Simmons
$410,500; 1421 S 5th St, St. Charles; Sold on April 28, 2023, by John A Baker to Kevin Noone
$390,000; 350 S 1st St Unit 303, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Allison D Russell to Suzanne Novak
$360,000; 1912 Waverly Circle, St. Charles; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dong Jin Chae to Jeffrey R Simons
Sleepy Hollow
$343,000; 813 Locust Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Freddie A Nichols Trust to Radames F Gutierrez
South Elgin
$550,000; 607 Carriage Way, South Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Charles Karalekas to Jorge L Rubio
$530,000; 324 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mohammad Ahmed Syed
$334,500; 2303 Southwind Blvd, South Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Dennis Picazo
$330,000; 95 N Main St, South Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Daniel Snow to Shelly Ann Chanthala
$318,000; 2309 Southwind Blvd, South Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Eric Michael Salerno
$190,000; 801 Sundown Road, South Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by George M Mccormick to Kalayakorn Bogaert
$170,000; 1505 Riverview Ave., South Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by George Karwatzki to Geoffrey M Gausselin
Sugar Grove
$454,000; 332 Gillett St, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Lamontre V Jackson
$382,000; 1182 Woodridge Dr Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Janet K Siddon to Richard Gregory King
$252,500; 230 St James Pkwy Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Paige Rosenbergh Obrien to Jack Siegrist
West Dundee
$560,000; 2336 Preston Lane, West Dundee; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Benjamin Steichen to Rahil Baxamusa
$450,000; 445 Edinburgh Lane, West Dundee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Polex Properties Group LLC to Jaroslaw Dabrowski
$425,000; 2714 Wessex Drive, West Dundee; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Carol Napoleon to James L Dufelmeier
$340,000; 660 Tartans Drive, West Dundee; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Giustino Trust to Daniel C Tobin
$287,000; 83 South St, West Dundee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by James J Kotleba to Julie Smith Gay
$250,000; 518 Geneva St, West Dundee; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Theresa Babcock
