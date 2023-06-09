Kane County property transfers for April 19 to May 3, 2023

Algonquin

$436,000; 728 Hillside Court, Algonquin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Karl Kaczmarczyk to Cristina Martinez Guzman

$315,000; 16 Bitter Spring Ct Unit 17-5, Algonquin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Acorn Builders LLC to Viktor Parandii

Aurora

$500,000; 140 S River St Unit 414, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to James Christopher Howard

$465,000; 2640 Carriage Court, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Reinertson Trust to Murat Ergeshov

$460,000; 732 Suncrest Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Latoya Moore to Anirudh Pannu

$443,000; 3227 Grafton Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Uday Prasade to Ge Sun

$340,000; 829 Jenny Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jamie Willard to Austin Thomas Farinella

$310,500; 2288 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sara L Spitler to Laura Bolt

$299,000; 232 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Swedler Trust to Justin Yantis

$235,000; 575 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Rigoberto Ortiz Lopez to Anamaria Graciano Salgado

$230,000; 238 N 4th St, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dirk Van Tellingen Trust to Denice Cajica

$215,000; 2732 Yorkshire Court, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Dawn Marie Dutro to David Bonfil

$215,000; 1003 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Francisco Javier Martinez to Kushtrim Berisha

$210,000; 2215 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Joyatee Basu to Aleksandar Gjorshovski

$200,000; 1038 Superior St, Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Illinois Property Group LLC to Gregorio Rojas Becerra

$148,000; 189 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mario Garcia to Erica Wang

$137,500; 1942 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1A, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Anthony E Triner Sr to Michael Murphy

$135,500; 181 Gregory St Unit 11, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Scott A Metzen to Karimi & Sons Inc

Batavia

$640,000; 412 Big Woods Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Victor Hernandez Trust to Susan Lutes

$370,000; 1682 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rodrigo Chandelier

$315,000; 2019 Swan Lane, Batavia; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Quinn Jahns to Sydney Slowik

$292,500; 1445 Thoria Road, Batavia; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Nehalkumar Patel

$264,000; 28 N Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on May 2, 2023, by 28 N Barton Trail LLC to Julia J Bletzinger

Campton Hills

$745,000; 41W150 Oak Hills Court, Campton Hills; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Benjamin Luci to Lorraine Ann Larsen

$450,000; 39W675 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

Carpentersville

$345,000; 1876 Cambridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Puckpol Chutakanonta to Samuel Pendry

$270,000; 236 N Grove St, Carpentersville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Patrick Webber to Joseph A Tinajero

$222,500; 8 Aspen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Mario Gaviwa to Trentin Kravcik

$215,000; 6 Evergreen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kimberly S Torres to Irnad Durmic

$197,500; 415 Spring Ct W, Carpentersville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Heidi H Hohman to Niram Maroukel

$192,500; 217 N Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Hungate Real Estate Ventures L to Christopher S Humbertson

$190,000; 27 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Racheal Popoca to Alejandro Garcia Gonzalez

$172,000; 218 N Green St, Carpentersville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Dorothy D Hansen to Lydia Montes

$155,500; 905 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Norma R Huerta to Jennifer L Patti

East Dundee

$211,500; 304 Johnson St, East Dundee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Wiley D Emberton to Armand Aviles

Elburn

$571,500; 1406 Corrigan St, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Robert C Nikrandt to Christopher Robert Roe

$565,000; 41W161 Sylvan Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Patrick Shawn Obrien to Jason Morris

$508,000; 685 Maplewood Circle, Elburn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Laife Alan Fulk

$389,500; 682 Virginia St, Elburn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Zachary R Davis

$388,000; 1352 Keller St, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Joseph Michael Graves

$385,000; 425 Cambridge Ave., Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Daniel R Kolzow to Betsy L Gross

$330,000; 316 Laverne St, Elburn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Steven Kunkle to Edward Topp

$285,000; 758 Westlake Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Terra Potts to Peter Gallagher Jr

Elgin

$589,000; 3752 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tamara G Keasler

$565,000; 701 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Bhavin D Patel

$562,500; 3750 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Lori Tokarz

$480,000; 3798 Marigold Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Northwest Builders Inc to Mateusz Skiba

$458,500; 3890 Seigle Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Robert M Tayler to John Ferroli

$445,000; 3046 Settlers Pkwy, Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jeffry Bilder to Michael Baranowski

$420,000; 9N006 Corron Road, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mark A Ledebuhr Trust to Leobardo Perez

$399,000; 3878 Valhalla Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Gray Trust to Arthur E Salins

$399,000; 2338 Country Knoll Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jodi J Caldwell to Iryna Lanova

$390,000; 909 W Highland Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Sandra Maringer to Christine Marie Zenon

$360,000; 284 Longview Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Gerald J Harjer to Jonathan Kramer

$350,000; 1226 Hackberry Court, Elgin; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Donna J Joyce to Mirtha Martinez

$320,000; 9N945 Beckman Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Robert C Hallock to Luke W Young

$310,500; 1088 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 19, 2023, by John F Zudis Jr to Jose G Alvarado

$300,000; 37W151 Win Haven Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Valdez Carpentry to Martin Garcia Segura

$290,000; 3128 Taunton St, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Natasha Christensen to Michelle Esfahani

$285,000; 346 Dartmouth Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by George D Molnar to Miguel A Ramon Leyva

$282,000; 244 Cooper Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Monica D Lopez to Jonathan J Alegria

$250,000; 691 Eastview St, Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Luis A Contreras to Efren Gilberto Quiterio Bahena

$237,500; 343 Wabash St, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ma De Lourdes Ledesma to Diego Tovar Jr

$235,000; 1156 Delta Court, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nadya E Nieves to Guadalupe Castellanos

$230,000; 331 Orchard St, Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jj Global Investments LLC to Mauricio De La Paz

$227,000; 2014 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Miguel Gutierrez to Leonel Sepulveda Marrufo

$225,000; 625 Cooper Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jose Luis Cruz Gonzalez to Margarito Reyes Jimenez

$175,000; 380 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Maria L Rangel Facio

$165,500; 418 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Ocean Blue Properties LLC

$143,000; 200 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jade Property Investments LLC to Sangkil Lee

$112,000; 423 E Chicago St Unit C, Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Zachariah Menich to Hebert Garcia

Geneva

$612,000; 598 Gray St, Geneva; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Robert L Reed to Matthew Schmidt

$535,000; 1512 Country Squire Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Timothy Burke Jr to Taylor Mcginnis

$485,000; 39W795 Terney Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Eric N Regan to Donald Bernacchi

$480,000; 39W581 S Hyde Park, Geneva; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Barrett Nichting Trust to Nickolas Adelberger

$400,000; 325 Sandholm St Unit 325, Geneva; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jamie M Wright to John E Duggan

$375,500; 908 Garden Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Walls Trust to John Girmscheid

$345,000; 407 Spring St, Geneva; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Glaser Trust to Andrea M White

$326,000; 734 N Lincoln Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Cody Gene Tinsley to Connor Plumb

$275,000; 629 N Lincoln Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kyle Libberton to Jay Trout

Gilberts

$299,000; 465 Fayetteville Ave., Gilberts; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Daniel G Waksman to Faraz Gul

Hampshire

$440,000; 118 Jack Dylan Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Glen Mcdade to Mathieu Mclellan

Huntley

$251,000; 13825 Briargate Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 28, 2023, by James Wallestad to Norman J Moret

Maple Park

$365,000; 121 E Ashton Drive, Maple Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Deborah L Stephenson to Dale Robert Feece

McHenry

$455,000; 28674 W Channel Drive, McHenry; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Mark L Durante to Michael J Mammoser

$265,000; 524 Kingston Blvd, McHenry; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kerrie Spaniol to Rafael Gonzalez

Montgomery

$330,000; 2957 Aberdeen Drive, Montgomery; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Rosineide De Lima Brazeal to Francisco Javier Martinez Garcia

$150,000; 1324 Gates St, Montgomery; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Gerardo Nunez

North Aurora

$385,000; 600 Holly Court, North Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jill M Smith to Wayne Stanley Jacobs

$230,000; 508 E Victoria Cir Unit 1, North Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nevin Gillette to Carol Gilbert

Pingree Grove

$440,000; 1612 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Susan Ostry Bellon

$410,000; 1454 Evergreen Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Wlodek Trust to Marlon Gene Bayan

$401,500; 1013 White Pine Trail, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Nancy Grant to Billy Glover

$365,000; 685 Bristol St, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Craig A Hagevold to Eric Fisher

$282,000; 1971 Peninsula Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Alfonso Ramos to Juan C Garcia Duran

$250,000; 840 Clover Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Erin K Vazquez to Christopher M Rakow

St. Charles

$620,000; 5N761 Castle Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Devin Peurach to David M Umali

$539,000; 4N634 Blue Lake Cir W, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Anthony P Sacca Jr to Stephanie Mangini

$505,000; 44W006 Fox Wilds Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jacqueline Christie to Paul Zaccone

$432,500; 420 Gray St, St. Charles; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Matthew Schmidt to Alexander Snyder

$420,000; 35W814 Bluff Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Reynhold W Chramer to Daniel J Simmons

$410,500; 1421 S 5th St, St. Charles; Sold on April 28, 2023, by John A Baker to Kevin Noone

$390,000; 350 S 1st St Unit 303, St. Charles; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Allison D Russell to Suzanne Novak

$360,000; 1912 Waverly Circle, St. Charles; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dong Jin Chae to Jeffrey R Simons

Sleepy Hollow

$343,000; 813 Locust Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Freddie A Nichols Trust to Radames F Gutierrez

South Elgin

$550,000; 607 Carriage Way, South Elgin; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Charles Karalekas to Jorge L Rubio

$530,000; 324 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mohammad Ahmed Syed

$334,500; 2303 Southwind Blvd, South Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Dennis Picazo

$330,000; 95 N Main St, South Elgin; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Daniel Snow to Shelly Ann Chanthala

$318,000; 2309 Southwind Blvd, South Elgin; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Eric Michael Salerno

$190,000; 801 Sundown Road, South Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by George M Mccormick to Kalayakorn Bogaert

$170,000; 1505 Riverview Ave., South Elgin; Sold on April 28, 2023, by George Karwatzki to Geoffrey M Gausselin

Sugar Grove

$454,000; 332 Gillett St, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Lamontre V Jackson

$382,000; 1182 Woodridge Dr Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Janet K Siddon to Richard Gregory King

$252,500; 230 St James Pkwy Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Paige Rosenbergh Obrien to Jack Siegrist

West Dundee

$560,000; 2336 Preston Lane, West Dundee; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Benjamin Steichen to Rahil Baxamusa

$450,000; 445 Edinburgh Lane, West Dundee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Polex Properties Group LLC to Jaroslaw Dabrowski

$425,000; 2714 Wessex Drive, West Dundee; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Carol Napoleon to James L Dufelmeier

$340,000; 660 Tartans Drive, West Dundee; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Giustino Trust to Daniel C Tobin

$287,000; 83 South St, West Dundee; Sold on May 3, 2023, by James J Kotleba to Julie Smith Gay

$250,000; 518 Geneva St, West Dundee; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Theresa Babcock

