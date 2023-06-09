Israeli troops fire tear gas to disperse protesters along Lebanon border
Updated 6/9/2023 10:33 AM
Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border with Lebanon Friday, leaving some Lebanese demonstrators and troops suffering breathing problems.
