Huntley police subdue 'out of control' man

Huntley police on Friday subdued a man who was "out-of-control" and had barricaded himself inside his home, officials said.

Officers responded to a call seeking help with the 31-year-old man about 1 p.m. on the 10000 block of Ashley Street and tried to make contact with him, but he displayed a look-alike gun and began firing at the officers, police said.

Officers and the police social worker attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued to shoot at the officers from multiple points in the home.

While officers were attempting to enter the house, the man displayed a knife and approached the officers in a threatening manner, police said.

"The man refused to comply with lawful orders and posed a danger to himself, the officers on scene, and the community," police said. "For the safety of everyone involved, the officers attempted to gain control of the man using the less-than-lethal options of conducted electrical weapon and PepperBall rounds."

Police said one round was fired from an officer's duty pistol. The round did not hit the man or anyone else, according to reports.

The man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with minor injuries and for a psychological evaluation.

Charges are pending further investigation.

McHenry County Major Investigation Team are assisting Huntley police in the ongoing investigation. No additional details were available.