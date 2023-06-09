DuPage County property transfers for April 27 to May 4, 2023

Addison

$743,500; 614 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Luca Iacovella

$385,000; 42 N Wisconsin Ave., Addison; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jacek Ciesla to Iraisa Quintanilla

$355,000; 241 N Wesley Drive, Addison; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Michael Smith to Meliton Perez Castro

$341,000; 819 N Harrow Court, Addison; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Wieloch Trust to Yanely Gomez Castro

$250,000; 109 S Iowa Ave., Addison; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Susan J Ward to Lisa Depasquale

$235,000; 28 S Wisconsin Ave., Addison; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Susan Marion to Jorge Lopez Roman

Aurora

$500,000; 140 S River St Unit 414, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to James Christopher Howard

$465,000; 2640 Carriage Court, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Reinertson Trust to Murat Ergeshov

$460,000; 732 Suncrest Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Latoya Moore to Anirudh Pannu

$443,000; 3227 Grafton Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Uday Prasade to Ge Sun

$340,000; 829 Jenny Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jamie Willard to Austin Thomas Farinella

$310,500; 2288 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sara L Spitler to Laura Bolt

$299,000; 232 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Swedler Trust to Justin Yantis

$235,000; 575 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Rigoberto Ortiz Lopez to Anamaria Graciano Salgado

$230,000; 238 N 4th St, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dirk Van Tellingen Trust to Denice Cajica

$215,000; 2732 Yorkshire Court, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Dawn Marie Dutro to David Bonfil

$215,000; 1003 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Francisco Javier Martinez to Kushtrim Berisha

$210,000; 2215 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Joyatee Basu to Aleksandar Gjorshovski

$200,000; 1038 Superior St, Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Illinois Property Group LLC to Gregorio Rojas Becerra

$148,000; 189 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mario Garcia to Erica Wang

$137,500; 1942 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1A, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Anthony E Triner Sr to Michael Murphy

$135,500; 181 Gregory St Unit 11, Aurora; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Scott A Metzen to Karimi & Sons Inc

Bensenville

$330,000; 568 Spruce Ave., Bensenville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Robert Selkirk to Jennifer Lee Comella

$289,000; 185 May St, Bensenville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Loretta K Slowick to Victoria Camacho

$200,000; 100 W Roosevelt Ave Unit 208, Bensenville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Rafal Degorski to Zbigniew Pawlik

Bloomingdale

$500,000; 168 Cardinal Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Janina Jablonska to Piotr Djiema

$435,000; 308 Terry Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jay I Hwang to Mohammed S Lnu

$406,000; 304 Brookdale Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Pett Trust to Manishaben Mahadeviv

$325,000; 260 Durham Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Grochowski Trust to Mariusz Strag

$320,000; 251 Signature Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mdw Properties LLC 251 Signatu to Sarah M Ayyad

$215,000; 213 Oakwood Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Brian R Eakins to Maliha Madda

Burr Ridge

$365,000; 16W370 95th Place, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Brett A Beiner to Zeljko Milovic

Carol Stream

$350,000; 519 Heather Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Aloia Trust to Elliot J Krueger

$325,000; 569 Iroquois Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Nicole Rumoro to Alejandro Garcia Cruz

$305,500; 393 Stonewood Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Dmd Investment Group LLC

$260,000; 740 Buffalo Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on April 27, 2023, by James E Thrasher to Ryan Dengler

$220,000; 761 Colorado Court, Carol Stream; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Bunga P Bola to Fayzi Musinov

$125,000; 159 W Elk Trl Unit 357, Carol Stream; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jazkin Cristian Garcia to Nishantkumar Patel

Clarendon Hills

$539,000; 50 Short St, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dale J Musick to Gina R Briggs

Darien

$545,000; 1507 Pinehurst Drive, Darien; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Joao G Knies to Ana B Codarcea

$450,000; 8515 Thistlewood Court, Darien; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Gerald Borchardt to Cynthia Xiong

$350,000; 18W036 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Robert S Sayad to Stephan Ley

$341,000; 8450 Sandalwood Court, Darien; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Gross Trust to Lauren R Donar

$330,000; 9332 Waterfall Glen Blvd, Darien; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Thelma Hulka to Vasilii Meriacre

$257,000; 7009 Clarendon Hills Road, Darien; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Bar Trust to Eimantas Balsys

Downers Grove

$700,000; 947 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Ll Schulz LLC to Downers Grove Park District

$606,000; 5233 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Rob Fowler to Nicholas Griffin

$581,500; 1849 Newport Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Nicholas Koutsoukos to Jennifer L Belau

$435,000; 2237 Westfield Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jacqueline Figliulo to Jacqueline M Balducci

$430,000; 818 72nd St, Downers Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Wallace Trust to Gintare Zemaitaityte

$415,000; 1509 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jimmy Ellis to Kats Properties LLC

$410,000; 7613 Knottingham Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Caryn T Rossi Tte to Bridget M O Leary

$385,000; 4623 Roslyn Road, Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Elizabeth A Kaufmann to Andrew Kowitz

$355,000; 7604 Knottingham Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Erna M Goluszka Trust to Mark Samuel Virtel

$350,000; 5721 Lyman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jose Aldunate to Joanne Di Cola Zucchero

$327,500; 1026 Pinewood Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Louis Berardi to Michael P Pendergast

$285,000; 105 4th St, Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dan Splingaire to Bvee Properties LLC 105

$270,000; 6019 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dallmann Trust to Oscar Guzman

$195,000; 4241 Highland Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 28, 2023, by 4241 Highland Properties LLC to Emaan Properties LLC

$155,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 20B, Downers Grove; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Crystal A Deters

$152,000; 4250 Saratoga Ave Unit 102, Downers Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Bertuca Trust to Clare Hajduk

$149,000; 3941 Saratoga Ave Unit F 207, Downers Grove; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Daniel S Mozdzen to Jonathan Edward Ruth

$138,500; 1660 Bolson Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Marica Zizek to Marcia Zizek

Elmhurst

$715,000; 207 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Daniel Arenz to Christopher R Fagan

$530,000; 458 S Stratford Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Moreno Trust to Erin Mcgettigan

$373,000; 313 W North Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Fashomz LLC to Graem Menzer

$335,000; 469 N Highland Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Ashvin D Dave to Kyle Bland

$271,500; 163 Fellows Court, Elmhurst; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Lisa Girsolia to Ryan A Forst

$205,000; 192 E Park Ave Unit 1W, Elmhurst; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Cmj Group Ltd to Karl Csapo

Glen Ellyn

$500,000; 336 May Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Zahrobsky Trust to Bradley Free

$351,000; 321 Bryant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 28, 2023, by David C Bartlett to Brian Atinaja

$290,000; 441 N Park Blvd Unit 51, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Waterman Trust to Tcslh LLC

$245,000; 333 Duane St, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 27, 2023, by M&t Bank to Ajani Crosley

Glendale Heights

$380,000; 116 Jacobsen Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on May 1, 2023, by H N Builders Inc to Naveed Mehmood

$319,000; 183 Vantroba Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Robert E Castle to Monique Festherson

$260,000; 23 Bosworth Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Joshua Fischer to Homero Casique

$220,000; 174 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Ryan Negele to Matthew Ruppert

$215,000; 75 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ruby Vlahos to Michael Edward Mcnett

$205,000; 254 Paddock Cir Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ernestina Rojas to Mohammedsahil Bagban

$160,000; 551 Sidney Ave Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Francisco Segura to Agnieszka Karina Biedrzycka

$135,000; 690 Marilyn Ave Unit 202, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Vinh N Ta to Steiv Shore

Hinsdale

$650,000; 1409 Burr Oak Rd Unit 207A, Hinsdale; Sold on April 27, 2023, by 15683 Villoresi LLC to Karen M Landwehr

$530,000; 629 S Jackson St, Hinsdale; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Robert Ashe to John Kelly

Itasca

$400,000; 130 Schiller Place, Itasca; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Gunderson Investment Propertie to Neelam Jain

Lisle

$567,000; 2131 Lillian Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 28, 2023, by M Colleen Ryan to Yogesh Kakodkar

$515,000; 628 Aster Court, Lisle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Franks Woodworking Inc to Lucas A Fabbri

$422,000; 2682 Yorkshire Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Hoffman Trust to Weiguo Zhang

$360,000; 5831 Lenox Road, Lisle; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Saxman Trust to Micah Roy

$225,000; 5304 Newport Drive, Lisle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Tamburrino Trust to Haley N Lechtenberg

$175,000; 425 Walnut Creek Ln Unit 1401, Lisle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Peter Kacer to Saral Gupta

$171,500; 5600 Hillcrest Ln Unit 2A, Lisle; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mary V Fennell to Diane Ward

$125,000; 5349 Westview Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Dean Drackley to Kendall Partners Ltd

Lombard

$630,000; 206 E Hickory St, Lombard; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Thomas E Schager to Kyle Van Der Aa

$389,000; 555 W Saint Charles Road, Lombard; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Raquel Acuna to Gail Porter

$380,000; 411 S Lewis Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Quinton M Osborne to Dominic Pedota

$345,000; 197 S Grace St, Lombard; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Defalco Trust to David M Flores

$343,500; 263 New St, Lombard; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Joyce Pantaleo to Scott Thaddeus Mcnulty

$320,000; 2S225 Lawler Lane, Lombard; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Nancy A Magnuson to Mark Thomas

$300,000; 228 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Michael M Charicki Trust to Henry Manney Jr

$295,000; 504 N Main St, Lombard; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Robert Domasik to Estrella Garcia

$295,000; 304 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kimberly Ann Kolberg to Stefano Casadei

$285,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 310, Lombard; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Paturzo Trist to Dennis Garey Potamianos

$268,000; 1148 E Cambria Ln S, Lombard; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Saeed Haque

$250,000; 106 E 20th St, Lombard; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Robert H Mueller to Tayyab Wahab Khan

$215,000; 1 S Lincoln Ave Unit 302, Lombard; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Joseph M Krasucki to Nick E Penesis

$140,000; 221 E Janata Blvd Unit 1B, Lombard; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Kathleen Elies to Glaisen Mantala

$100,000; 16 N Garfield St Unit 2A, Lombard; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Andrew Craig to James Miller

Naperville

$778,000; 3440 Breitwieser Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Ravi Venkata Kesavarapu to Shanthi Jammalamadaka

$735,000; 3512 Tall Grass Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Kenneth J Pignatelli to Sidharath Dogra

$728,000; 2124 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Lalitha Ramanujam

$725,000; 3331 Empress Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Barentine Trust to Daryl Worley

$695,000; 2211 Arrowhead Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust to Naila Parvez

$674,000; 718 Torrington Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Steven A Gorkis to Patrick Scotkovsky

$650,000; 3624 Greystone Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Richard L Skubic

$635,000; 6S671 Millcreek Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jill E Overstreet to Alec Joy

$625,000; 3835 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Suraj Bhatia to Gokul Bhoopathi

$619,500; 89 Butte Court, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Dierking Trust to Benjamin John Dohner

$599,000; 2279 Barth Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Holdway Trust to Trevor Vaneekeren

$557,000; 2453 Wendover Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jeffrey K Mccombs Trust to Chris S Hering

$545,000; 11S478 Mcgrath Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Simik Tamazian to Raymond Brian Derer

$540,500; 2122 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ji Qi

$535,000; 2720 Flagstone Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Baher G Bassily to Tune Abraham Koshy

$532,500; 28W590 Laurel Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by S & G Custom Homes & Remodelin to David Marshall Skaggs

$495,000; 23W371 Chantilly Court, Naperville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Douglas J Trinkl Trust to Charlotte M Hanselmann

$465,000; 2236 Mecan Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Dennis T Dwyer II to Thomas Couri

$457,500; 10S220 Alan Road, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Heidi L Heslinga to Tomas Janciauskas

$452,000; 1385 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Chidambara Sivakolundo to Dipen Patel

$440,000; 4184 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jason Stubler to Beverly V Butler

$415,000; 2987 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Xiaochen Yang to Subhash Chandra Bose Chapalamadugu

$400,000; 736 Prescott Court, Naperville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Bianca Noll to Do Hyun Kim

$400,000; 730 Hageman Place, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Xi Wang to Carlos Alberto Melo Gonzalez

$370,000; 28W767 Leverenz Road, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by James Edward Pressley II to Jayraj Kumar M Gohil

$370,000; 24W485 Seabrook Court, Naperville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Michael Caldarazzo to Daniel Jose Moctezuma

$365,000; 10130 Sunridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Thomas J Sula to Daniel T Pop

$317,000; 1073 Oswego Road, Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Benjamin Conover to Ronald Smith

$310,000; 2967 Kentshire Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kathy Piszczor Zenteno to Jiankun Liu

$298,000; 1424 Auburn Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Scot Salzman to Pavlo Bershatskyi

$260,000; 479 River Bend Rd Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Howard A Kanter to Joanne J Gaspar

$250,000; 2326 Sheehan Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Ellen Batinick to Richard Campbell

$225,000; 6S082 Park Meadow Dr Unit 8F, Naperville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Eugeniu Sirbu to Stojanche Petrov

$195,000; 1105 Royal Saint George Dr Unit 108, Naperville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Alexia Younger to Lioubov Griffin

$117,000; 5S066 Pebblewood Ln Unit B1, Naperville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Supratim Bhunia to Julie Torchin

$100,070; 2278 Salisbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Nathan L Mc Clew to Janet C Mc Clew

Oak Brook

$420,000; 19W259 Governors Trail, Oak Brook; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Mcdonagh Trust to Brad Martin

$157,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 10B, Oak Brook; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Miguel Angel Novoa to Jorge Luis Trujillo Barajas

Roselle

$437,000; 750 W Pine Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Charles E Murin Trust to Erlinda Lambos

$427,500; 308 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Richard Bai

$402,500; 306 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Alan Zabinski

$310,000; 435 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Thomas H Seiler to Aleksandar Avramov

$271,500; 329 Sheffield Ct Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by John E Naquin Jr to Robert F Renella

$145,500; 756 Prescott Dr Unit 311, Roselle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jianwen Zhu to Wevo Properties LLC

Villa Park

$342,000; 324 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Kenneth H Westergaard to Armin Bailen Mata

$327,500; 15 N Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Sarah Swier to Frank Carlson

$325,000; 726 S Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Richard J Tarsitano Jr to Christopher D Williams

$300,000; 44 N Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jjj Remodeling LLC to Latrina Garner

Warrenville

$335,000; 30W260 Dorchester Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Beth A Leopold to Renee Weber

$191,000; 2S405 Emerald Green Dr Unit 45-G, Warrenville; Sold on May 1, 2023, by John Weinhoeft to Richard W Haupt

West Chicago

$435,000; 357 Long Oak Drive, West Chicago; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Anthony J Zaputil to Jovan Cirkovic

$375,000; 28W626 Hickory Lane, West Chicago; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Bmo Harris Bank Na to Sharon Ritchie

$322,000; 29W034 Lester St, West Chicago; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Kz&r Investments LLC to Alejandro Canchola

$225,000; 1656 Orchard Court, West Chicago; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Todd Trust to Eldin Mujkanovic

Westmont

$345,000; 1312 Ivy Court, Westmont; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Eleanor Psyk Mccall to Monica T Psyk

$325,000; 326 S Hudson St, Westmont; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Donev LLC to Jesus Tapia Plata

$300,000; 546 Citadel Circle, Westmont; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Ryan S Trombly to Peter Blust

$235,000; 230 W Burlington Ave., Westmont; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Lillian Oleson to Matthew J Carlson

Wheaton

$670,000; 1134 Royal Court, Wheaton; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Karim K Tourk to Houze Song

$395,000; 2161 Langford Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Jay Wennersten to Meghan Maclean Ostrander

$370,000; 2249 Appleby Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Connolly Trust to Jay Wennersten

$365,000; 231 E Park Ave., Wheaton; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Luis A Perez to Arif Garcia

$280,000; 922 Dartmouth Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Eric R Wassell to Katherine Webb

$280,000; 1814 Kilkenny Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Trustee to Julie A Gillespie

$212,000; 1751 Plymouth Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Gina M Shrock to Cheryl Helmi

$188,500; 1525 Woodcutter Ln Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Lindsey Anna Adamson to Polina Khmylevska

$186,500; 1535 S County Farm Rd Unit 2 3, Wheaton; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Alicia R Chiakas to Ronald W Lee

$140,000; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 2E, Wheaton; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Theresa Tyndall to Sejla Slomic

Willowbrook

$322,000; 16 Clubside Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Carol Proctor to Kimberly A Rosas

$173,500; 25B Kingery Quarter Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Younus Muhammad to Patrick Paul Mortola

$147,000; 18 Kingery Quarter Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Linda L Zepeda to Joshua G Aldea

$128,000; 22B Kingery Quarter Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Vera Hristeva to Vancho Velinvoski

Winfield

$720,000; 26W107 Houghton Lane, Winfield; Sold on April 27, 2023, by David B Rauch to Paul Tyson

$563,000; 2W624 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sylvia K Wallace

$534,500; 1S128 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nancy E Levine

$410,000; 1N280 Timber Ridge Drive, Winfield; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Kelly Jane Shanks to Nickolaus A Hammack

$213,000; 0N120 Ennerdale Ln Unit 1505, Winfield; Sold on May 1, 2023, by John L Steen to Aidan Johnson

Wood Dale

$475,000; 500 Lilac Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Lindahl Trust to Brian J Cieslak

$310,000; 497 Victoria Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Joseph S Cleary Jr to Aurora Martinez Prado

$250,000; 139 Ash Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Miguel Lopez to Jesus Lopez

$187,500; 480 E Montrose Ave Unit 112, Wood Dale; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Adomat Trust to Ronald Milz

Woodridge

$525,000; 1908 Harbour Drive, Woodridge; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Vincent Matulis to William Crawshaw

$487,000; 8212 Cromwell Ave., Woodridge; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Gertraud B Stupec to Ashley Richardson

$390,000; 7814 Dalewood Pkwy, Woodridge; Sold on May 2, 2023, by C&f Ventures LLC to Donita M Reaves

$308,000; 6915 Red Bud Lane, Woodridge; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Olson Trust to Trevor Cunningham

$141,500; 2013 Country Club Dr Unit 15, Woodridge; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Nicole Burch to Maura E Lacey

$125,000; 2214 Country Club Dr Unit 22, Woodridge; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Lawrence Salvatori to Renata Matukiene

$123,000; 2037 Country Club Dr Unit 11, Woodridge; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Joseph Fruggiero to Brian K Beyer

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.