 

Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says

    Prosecutors have said that former President Donald Trump took roughly 300 classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including some 100 that were seized by the FBI last August in a search of the home that underscored the gravity of the Justice Department's investigation. Associated Press

 
Updated 6/9/2023 1:21 PM

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon "plan of attack" and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

