Cook County property transfers for April 18 to May 4, 2023
Arlington Heights
$500,000; 532 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Jean Marie Draper to Amy N Ngo
$456,000; 1012 W White Oak St, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Mouin E Affara to Uros Narandzic
$420,000; 3030 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Rugen Trust to Alex Maza
$382,000; 2752 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Kamal Patel to Jigarkumar Shah
$372,500; 2129 E Waverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kathy Szamocki to Jose A Hernandez
$317,000; 701 W Rand Rd Unit 121, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Chun Ming Ho to Alex Koustas
$258,500; 422 W Russell St Unit 01, Barrington; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kevin Wilson to Hailey Rosenstein
$250,000; 100 S Vail Ave Unit 101, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Matthew J Kaberlein to Tamela Ott
$219,000; 16 E Lillian Ave Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Manoj K Gandrapu to Waylin Jin
$200,000; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 122C, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Seng Trust to Maria D Caldas
$140,000; 1205 E Hintz Rd Unit 304, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Margaret A Hannen to Jolanta Brodawka
$134,000; 1207 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 10, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Teresa Weinberg to Stuart Z Weiner
$105,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 162B, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Christopher Lynne to Priyana Investments LLC
$105,000; 1122 N Dale Ave Unit 1J, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Randal D Logan to John Paul Schmidtlein
Barrington
$668,500; 24650 W Middle Fork Road, Barrington; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Jonathan J Walsh to Sarah Elizabeth Zeld
$575,000; 25860 N Roberts Court, Barrington; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kuczak Trust to Kevin M Murtha Jr
$565,000; 21238 N Woodland Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lynn Marie Greis to James Patrick Tufts
$553,000; 28108 W Maple Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 2, 2023, by David Andrew Westfall to Andrew Garlisch
Bartlett
$450,000; 339 Jervey Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Gregory J Johnson to Philip C Ly
$448,500; 1524 Longmeadow Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Root Trust to Benjamin L Baney
$410,000; 281 Williamsburg Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Polly A Grimes to Jarrod Nathan Adler
$352,000; 963 Hyacynth Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Pawel Sulisz to Clayton Byrd
$309,000; 267 E Cleburne Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Stanislaw Pawlik to Pawel Tekielak
$240,000; 1710 Fairfax Cir W Unit 2, Bartlett; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Anita T Kniery to Andres Lopez
$185,000; 498 Nicole Dr Unit 12A, Bartlett; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Mario A Gamboa to Harris Hussain
$170,000; 1281 Humbracht Cir Unit L, Bartlett; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to High Level Management LLC
Buffalo Grove
$560,000; 1118 Highland Grove Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Macdonald 2017 Trust to Shin Wook Lee
$439,500; 205 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Swaminarayan Properties LLC to Mukesh Kumar
$355,000; 327 Hiawatha Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Jonathan Alfred Pederson to Michael J Belbot
$288,000; 5 W Beechwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Riohiko C Kazmierowicz to Javkhlan Batsukh
$220,000; 236 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lauriel J Sima to Senthilkumar Ranganathan
$185,000; 210 Old Oak Dr Unit 265, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Mig Property 1 Limited to Andrii Kolomiichuk
$157,000; 101 Old Oak Dr Unit 211, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Flora Top to Hyun Joon Lee
$140,000; 30 Old Oak Dr Unit 209, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Brigita Zamostins to Yehor Kovtunenko
Deer Park
$760,000; 20187 N Wallingford Lane, Deer Park; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Leonid Pinskiy to Nicholas Shim Ping
$615,500; 27 Circle Drive, Deer Park; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Bosslet Trust to Andrew W Sweeney
Des Plaines
$609,000; 8745 Lyons St, Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Christian Lubinski to Mark I Badel
$525,000; 1799 Plainfield Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Kostadinka Zagorska to Manu Tulasi Balkrishnan
$420,000; 774 Polynesian Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Omar E Gonzalez Echevarria to Ali Muhammad
$335,000; 658 Debra Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Ez Flip LLC to Gilbert Atienza Sy
$300,000; 8975 Lyons St, Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Shamoun Badel to Odisho Slifo
$300,000; 1458 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Betty Lee Brodie to Ramona Castillo
$295,000; 9331 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Ajith Chandy to Amanda Wieland
$295,000; 421 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Jeffrey H Clarke to Jonathan Lego
$252,000; 340 Dover Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Brijesh Patel to Perla J Meraz
$250,000; 9668 Lois Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Janice Floyd Byrd to Mohammed T Ai Ghabban
$231,000; 180 Grove Ave Unit 102C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Keith Kenney to Donna M Kaufman
$228,000; 174 Grove Ave Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Cynthia L Bartkus to Piotr Mocarski
$195,000; 9393 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3S, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Piotr Ciesielski to Valentyn Kudelia
$119,000; 105 Dover Dr Unit 4, Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Haresh R Patel to Ihor Kozyriev
$115,000; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Chris Bujnowski to Emil Bilgazyev
Elk Grove Village
$415,000; 299 Banbury Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 18, 2023, by John A Heavey to Matthew Magnifico
$370,000; 40 Keswick Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Allison K Dahm to Miguel X Melendez Salguero
$320,000; 72 Kendal Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Sara Pardo to Pedro Monroy
$270,000; 648 Charing Cross Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Exeliq Reality LLC
$265,000; 200 Parkchester Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Colleen R Gaynor to Remadel Works Inc
$232,500; 690 Versailles Cir Unit C, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Sara N Schroeder to Js2 Logistics Services LLC
$175,000; 1880 Pebble Beach Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Betty J Rosch to Thomas Kedra
$171,000; 675 Grove Dr Unit 408, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Galina Manahilova to Fnu Gomathi Sambasivan
Hanover Park
$450,000; 1905 Windmill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Pranav M Patel to Tleugen Kaltay
$266,000; 8107 Olivia Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Morales 2012 Trust to Bismar Construction Corp
$238,000; 7470 Filmore Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Theresa Hill to Kamil Sikora
$200,000; 2139 Cherry Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Nelly Ramirez to Salvador Hernandez
$140,000; 1315 Gifford Ct Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Vishal Shah to Victoria L Therriault
Hoffman Estates
$500,000; 4991 Thornbark Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Daniel Borchers to Patrick J Gara Jr
$393,000; 3574 Treaty Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Troy P Reed to Mingji Cao
$355,000; 2201 Yale Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Angel L Ruiz to Troy E Hetelle
$316,000; 2029 Ivy Ridge Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Alex Stolper to Nelson Martinez
Lake Barrington
$765,000; 22319 N Linden Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Fischer Trust to Brian Todd Jones
$615,000; 27026 W Coventry Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Tiaa Fsb to Jennifer Alers
$448,000; 488 Woodview Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 3, 2023, by John P Milik to Nancy E Thompson
Mount Prospect
$660,000; 804 Kennicott Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 20, 2023, by John R Blunda to Bakhromzhon Sadykov
$590,000; 507 S Hi Lusi Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Hochmuth Trust to Nathan Hamilton
$443,000; 309 S Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kim K Hernann to John Langan
$335,000; 412 E Garwood Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 19, 2023, by James T Babin to Ryan C Bourgart
$335,000; 1803 E Tano Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC
$330,000; 511 N Elm St, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Gail L Zuckerman to John Louis Sloss
$315,000; 1415 S Busse Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Pusateri Trust to Angel Fevrer
$290,000; 710 Creekside Dr Unit 309, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Betsy Ann Lazar
$155,000; 1400 N Elmhurst Rd Unit 417, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Connor G Miklasz to Suk Jae Chae
$150,000; 620 W Kensington Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 20, 2023, by John D Frontzak Jr to Grandview Capital LLC
Palatine
$540,000; 1044 W Austin Lane, Palatine; Sold on April 19, 2023, by William T Nicholson to Bradley Jadin
$500,000; 618 N Victoria Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Monica M Andrews to Brett C Duhnam
$400,000; 1132 W Whytecliff Road, Palatine; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Liezeberta Miletic to Stillwater Usa LLC
$398,000; 357 N Macarthur Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Rita E Dainko to James Matthew Gale
$340,000; 509 S Bennett Ave., Palatine; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Craig Bolanos Jr to Natallia Polhovski
$275,000; 1279 E Evergreen Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Sawicki Trust to Alex Praeger
$260,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 209, Palatine; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Zalupski Trust to Jon Sorkin
$236,500; 1920 N Hidden Creek Cir Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Dumitru Turcan to Illia Dzhuravets
Prospect Heights
$325,000; 3 Patricia Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Gail Zuckerman
$320,000; 635 Thistle Ln Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by James Zavacki to Lisa Patricia Zavacki
Rolling Meadows
$375,000; 4373 Hoover St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Charles R Downey to Michael Clinton
$341,000; 103 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Michele Marie David Trsutee to Petro Osadchuk
$285,000; 2106 Sigwalt St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Eunice C Semple to Carmen Bustamante
$265,000; 2607 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kelly Krauchun to Soufiane Haffari
$175,000; 5400 Astor Ln Unit 117, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Todd Abozoglai to Filip Karadzic
Roselle
$437,000; 750 W Pine Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Charles E Murin Trust to Erlinda Lambos
$427,500; 308 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Richard Bai
$402,500; 306 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Alan Zabinski
$310,000; 435 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Thomas H Seiler to Aleksandar Avramov
$271,500; 329 Sheffield Ct Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by John E Naquin Jr to Robert F Renella
$145,500; 756 Prescott Dr Unit 311, Roselle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jianwen Zhu to Wevo Properties LLC
Schaumburg
$505,500; 2215 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Eun Kwan Kim
$445,000; 300 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Orange Diamond LLC to Carmen D Williams
$373,000; 749 N Brookdale Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Vito Alberga to Insung Jang
$350,000; 301 Wingate Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Shashidhar U Rao to Gergana Todorova
$350,000; 1505 Harvard Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Bonnie L Bonczyk to Sylwia Morgas
$325,000; 44 Shore Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Hemant Mehta to Mehta Realty Inc
$320,000; 300 Ripplebrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Giannini Trust to Timothy Bean
$247,000; 315 Oak Meadow Ct Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Diana Wagner Trust to Botagoz Kulzhambekova
$245,000; 1307 Cranbrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Jerome F Wojtalik Jr to Sudha Madhuri Jetti
$235,000; 940 Surrey Dr Unit 1B, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Jeffrey A Horler to Lb Property Investments LLC
$225,000; 387 Lambert Dr Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Carson Trust to Zhenghong Zhang
$216,000; 1021 Brunswick Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Hubert Graca to David Warszewik
$210,000; 522 E Algonquin Rd Unit 203, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Voloduymyr Diakun to Christopher Gabriel
$185,000; 218 Hawthorne Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Safakas Trust to Gina Marie Kim
$157,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 402, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Yuan Tian to Chisato Ono
Streamwood
$350,000; 1581 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Nommisto Trust to Abdul Tanveer Mohammed
$285,000; 905 Mulberry Lane, Streamwood; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Anton Chernetskyy to Noe Mora Flores
$285,000; 241 Monarch Dr Unit 26S, Streamwood; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Jiar R Shah to Prashant Patel
$280,000; 140 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Emmanuel P Gunaseelan to Eric Weiser
$270,000; 510 Audubon Road, Streamwood; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Cristhian B Salgago Velez
$267,500; 157 Virginia Court, Streamwood; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Strata Investments LLC to Thunder Ventures LLC
$246,000; 412 S Park Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Arturo Aguilar to Melissa G Castro
$149,500; 500 Lacy Ave., Streamwood; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mc Acquisitions LLC
Wheeling
$310,000; 31 Willow Trail, Wheeling; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Siegel Trust to Daniel C Lohmann
$306,000; 530 Audrey Lane, Wheeling; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Ventsislav Gospodinov to Rosalba Karras
$275,000; 640 McHenry Rd Unit 308, Wheeling; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Eung Bo Koh to Rhanhee Kim
$220,000; 758 Brandon Place, Wheeling; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Nicholas M Chaconas to Tanya M Birkett
$178,500; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 203, Wheeling; Sold on April 18, 2023, by William B Hameder to Robert Richard Anderson
$153,500; 823 Cambridge Place, Wheeling; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Vesole Real Estate II LLC
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.