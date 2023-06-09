Cook County property transfers for April 18 to May 4, 2023

Arlington Heights

$500,000; 532 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Jean Marie Draper to Amy N Ngo

$456,000; 1012 W White Oak St, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Mouin E Affara to Uros Narandzic

$420,000; 3030 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Rugen Trust to Alex Maza

$382,000; 2752 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Kamal Patel to Jigarkumar Shah

$372,500; 2129 E Waverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kathy Szamocki to Jose A Hernandez

$317,000; 701 W Rand Rd Unit 121, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Chun Ming Ho to Alex Koustas

$258,500; 422 W Russell St Unit 01, Barrington; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kevin Wilson to Hailey Rosenstein

$250,000; 100 S Vail Ave Unit 101, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Matthew J Kaberlein to Tamela Ott

$219,000; 16 E Lillian Ave Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Manoj K Gandrapu to Waylin Jin

$200,000; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 122C, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Seng Trust to Maria D Caldas

$140,000; 1205 E Hintz Rd Unit 304, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Margaret A Hannen to Jolanta Brodawka

$134,000; 1207 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 10, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Teresa Weinberg to Stuart Z Weiner

$105,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 162B, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Christopher Lynne to Priyana Investments LLC

$105,000; 1122 N Dale Ave Unit 1J, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Randal D Logan to John Paul Schmidtlein

Barrington

$668,500; 24650 W Middle Fork Road, Barrington; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Jonathan J Walsh to Sarah Elizabeth Zeld

$575,000; 25860 N Roberts Court, Barrington; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kuczak Trust to Kevin M Murtha Jr

$565,000; 21238 N Woodland Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lynn Marie Greis to James Patrick Tufts

$553,000; 28108 W Maple Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 2, 2023, by David Andrew Westfall to Andrew Garlisch

Bartlett

$450,000; 339 Jervey Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Gregory J Johnson to Philip C Ly

$448,500; 1524 Longmeadow Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Root Trust to Benjamin L Baney

$410,000; 281 Williamsburg Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Polly A Grimes to Jarrod Nathan Adler

$352,000; 963 Hyacynth Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Pawel Sulisz to Clayton Byrd

$309,000; 267 E Cleburne Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Stanislaw Pawlik to Pawel Tekielak

$240,000; 1710 Fairfax Cir W Unit 2, Bartlett; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Anita T Kniery to Andres Lopez

$185,000; 498 Nicole Dr Unit 12A, Bartlett; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Mario A Gamboa to Harris Hussain

$170,000; 1281 Humbracht Cir Unit L, Bartlett; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to High Level Management LLC

Buffalo Grove

$560,000; 1118 Highland Grove Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Macdonald 2017 Trust to Shin Wook Lee

$439,500; 205 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Swaminarayan Properties LLC to Mukesh Kumar

$355,000; 327 Hiawatha Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Jonathan Alfred Pederson to Michael J Belbot

$288,000; 5 W Beechwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Riohiko C Kazmierowicz to Javkhlan Batsukh

$220,000; 236 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lauriel J Sima to Senthilkumar Ranganathan

$185,000; 210 Old Oak Dr Unit 265, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Mig Property 1 Limited to Andrii Kolomiichuk

$157,000; 101 Old Oak Dr Unit 211, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Flora Top to Hyun Joon Lee

$140,000; 30 Old Oak Dr Unit 209, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Brigita Zamostins to Yehor Kovtunenko

Deer Park

$760,000; 20187 N Wallingford Lane, Deer Park; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Leonid Pinskiy to Nicholas Shim Ping

$615,500; 27 Circle Drive, Deer Park; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Bosslet Trust to Andrew W Sweeney

Des Plaines

$609,000; 8745 Lyons St, Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Christian Lubinski to Mark I Badel

$525,000; 1799 Plainfield Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Kostadinka Zagorska to Manu Tulasi Balkrishnan

$420,000; 774 Polynesian Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Omar E Gonzalez Echevarria to Ali Muhammad

$335,000; 658 Debra Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Ez Flip LLC to Gilbert Atienza Sy

$300,000; 8975 Lyons St, Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Shamoun Badel to Odisho Slifo

$300,000; 1458 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Betty Lee Brodie to Ramona Castillo

$295,000; 9331 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Ajith Chandy to Amanda Wieland

$295,000; 421 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Jeffrey H Clarke to Jonathan Lego

$252,000; 340 Dover Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Brijesh Patel to Perla J Meraz

$250,000; 9668 Lois Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Janice Floyd Byrd to Mohammed T Ai Ghabban

$231,000; 180 Grove Ave Unit 102C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Keith Kenney to Donna M Kaufman

$228,000; 174 Grove Ave Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Cynthia L Bartkus to Piotr Mocarski

$195,000; 9393 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3S, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Piotr Ciesielski to Valentyn Kudelia

$119,000; 105 Dover Dr Unit 4, Des Plaines; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Haresh R Patel to Ihor Kozyriev

$115,000; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Chris Bujnowski to Emil Bilgazyev

Elk Grove Village

$415,000; 299 Banbury Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 18, 2023, by John A Heavey to Matthew Magnifico

$370,000; 40 Keswick Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Allison K Dahm to Miguel X Melendez Salguero

$320,000; 72 Kendal Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Sara Pardo to Pedro Monroy

$270,000; 648 Charing Cross Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Exeliq Reality LLC

$265,000; 200 Parkchester Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Colleen R Gaynor to Remadel Works Inc

$232,500; 690 Versailles Cir Unit C, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Sara N Schroeder to Js2 Logistics Services LLC

$175,000; 1880 Pebble Beach Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Betty J Rosch to Thomas Kedra

$171,000; 675 Grove Dr Unit 408, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Galina Manahilova to Fnu Gomathi Sambasivan

Hanover Park

$450,000; 1905 Windmill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Pranav M Patel to Tleugen Kaltay

$266,000; 8107 Olivia Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Morales 2012 Trust to Bismar Construction Corp

$238,000; 7470 Filmore Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Theresa Hill to Kamil Sikora

$200,000; 2139 Cherry Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Nelly Ramirez to Salvador Hernandez

$140,000; 1315 Gifford Ct Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Vishal Shah to Victoria L Therriault

Hoffman Estates

$500,000; 4991 Thornbark Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Daniel Borchers to Patrick J Gara Jr

$393,000; 3574 Treaty Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Troy P Reed to Mingji Cao

$355,000; 2201 Yale Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Angel L Ruiz to Troy E Hetelle

$316,000; 2029 Ivy Ridge Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Alex Stolper to Nelson Martinez

Lake Barrington

$765,000; 22319 N Linden Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Fischer Trust to Brian Todd Jones

$615,000; 27026 W Coventry Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Tiaa Fsb to Jennifer Alers

$448,000; 488 Woodview Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 3, 2023, by John P Milik to Nancy E Thompson

Mount Prospect

$660,000; 804 Kennicott Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 20, 2023, by John R Blunda to Bakhromzhon Sadykov

$590,000; 507 S Hi Lusi Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Hochmuth Trust to Nathan Hamilton

$443,000; 309 S Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kim K Hernann to John Langan

$335,000; 412 E Garwood Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 19, 2023, by James T Babin to Ryan C Bourgart

$335,000; 1803 E Tano Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

$330,000; 511 N Elm St, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Gail L Zuckerman to John Louis Sloss

$315,000; 1415 S Busse Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Pusateri Trust to Angel Fevrer

$290,000; 710 Creekside Dr Unit 309, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Betsy Ann Lazar

$155,000; 1400 N Elmhurst Rd Unit 417, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Connor G Miklasz to Suk Jae Chae

$150,000; 620 W Kensington Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 20, 2023, by John D Frontzak Jr to Grandview Capital LLC

Palatine

$540,000; 1044 W Austin Lane, Palatine; Sold on April 19, 2023, by William T Nicholson to Bradley Jadin

$500,000; 618 N Victoria Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Monica M Andrews to Brett C Duhnam

$400,000; 1132 W Whytecliff Road, Palatine; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Liezeberta Miletic to Stillwater Usa LLC

$398,000; 357 N Macarthur Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Rita E Dainko to James Matthew Gale

$340,000; 509 S Bennett Ave., Palatine; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Craig Bolanos Jr to Natallia Polhovski

$275,000; 1279 E Evergreen Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Sawicki Trust to Alex Praeger

$260,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 209, Palatine; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Zalupski Trust to Jon Sorkin

$236,500; 1920 N Hidden Creek Cir Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Dumitru Turcan to Illia Dzhuravets

Prospect Heights

$325,000; 3 Patricia Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Gail Zuckerman

$320,000; 635 Thistle Ln Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 18, 2023, by James Zavacki to Lisa Patricia Zavacki

Rolling Meadows

$375,000; 4373 Hoover St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Charles R Downey to Michael Clinton

$341,000; 103 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Michele Marie David Trsutee to Petro Osadchuk

$285,000; 2106 Sigwalt St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Eunice C Semple to Carmen Bustamante

$265,000; 2607 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Kelly Krauchun to Soufiane Haffari

$175,000; 5400 Astor Ln Unit 117, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Todd Abozoglai to Filip Karadzic

Roselle

$437,000; 750 W Pine Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Charles E Murin Trust to Erlinda Lambos

$427,500; 308 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Richard Bai

$402,500; 306 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Alan Zabinski

$310,000; 435 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Thomas H Seiler to Aleksandar Avramov

$271,500; 329 Sheffield Ct Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by John E Naquin Jr to Robert F Renella

$145,500; 756 Prescott Dr Unit 311, Roselle; Sold on May 1, 2023, by Jianwen Zhu to Wevo Properties LLC

Schaumburg

$505,500; 2215 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Eun Kwan Kim

$445,000; 300 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Orange Diamond LLC to Carmen D Williams

$373,000; 749 N Brookdale Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Vito Alberga to Insung Jang

$350,000; 301 Wingate Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Shashidhar U Rao to Gergana Todorova

$350,000; 1505 Harvard Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Bonnie L Bonczyk to Sylwia Morgas

$325,000; 44 Shore Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Hemant Mehta to Mehta Realty Inc

$320,000; 300 Ripplebrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Giannini Trust to Timothy Bean

$247,000; 315 Oak Meadow Ct Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Diana Wagner Trust to Botagoz Kulzhambekova

$245,000; 1307 Cranbrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Jerome F Wojtalik Jr to Sudha Madhuri Jetti

$235,000; 940 Surrey Dr Unit 1B, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Jeffrey A Horler to Lb Property Investments LLC

$225,000; 387 Lambert Dr Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Carson Trust to Zhenghong Zhang

$216,000; 1021 Brunswick Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Hubert Graca to David Warszewik

$210,000; 522 E Algonquin Rd Unit 203, Schaumburg; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Voloduymyr Diakun to Christopher Gabriel

$185,000; 218 Hawthorne Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Safakas Trust to Gina Marie Kim

$157,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 402, Schaumburg; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Yuan Tian to Chisato Ono

Streamwood

$350,000; 1581 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Nommisto Trust to Abdul Tanveer Mohammed

$285,000; 905 Mulberry Lane, Streamwood; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Anton Chernetskyy to Noe Mora Flores

$285,000; 241 Monarch Dr Unit 26S, Streamwood; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Jiar R Shah to Prashant Patel

$280,000; 140 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Emmanuel P Gunaseelan to Eric Weiser

$270,000; 510 Audubon Road, Streamwood; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Cristhian B Salgago Velez

$267,500; 157 Virginia Court, Streamwood; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Strata Investments LLC to Thunder Ventures LLC

$246,000; 412 S Park Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Arturo Aguilar to Melissa G Castro

$149,500; 500 Lacy Ave., Streamwood; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mc Acquisitions LLC

Wheeling

$310,000; 31 Willow Trail, Wheeling; Sold on April 20, 2023, by Siegel Trust to Daniel C Lohmann

$306,000; 530 Audrey Lane, Wheeling; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Ventsislav Gospodinov to Rosalba Karras

$275,000; 640 McHenry Rd Unit 308, Wheeling; Sold on April 19, 2023, by Eung Bo Koh to Rhanhee Kim

$220,000; 758 Brandon Place, Wheeling; Sold on April 18, 2023, by Nicholas M Chaconas to Tanya M Birkett

$178,500; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 203, Wheeling; Sold on April 18, 2023, by William B Hameder to Robert Richard Anderson

$153,500; 823 Cambridge Place, Wheeling; Sold on April 21, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

