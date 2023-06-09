Nine suburban high schools make national list of Top 50

Ten Illinois schools are among a list of the Top 50 public schools in the nation.

Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire leads those within the Daily Herald coverage area at No. 9 nationally, according to a compilation by 247wallst.com.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among the 50 best public schools in Illinois. This honor belongs to our faculty, who are relentless in maintaining our culture of continuous improvement," said Eric Twadell, superintendent of Stevenson High School District 125.

"This recognition is also a reflection of our students, who demonstrate their collective commitment to their learning and growth every day in their classrooms and co-curricular activities," Twadell added.

University of Illinois High School in Urbana tops the list of Illinois public high schools, No. 3 overall.

Other Illinois high schools, all located within the western or northern suburbs, include: No. 25, Hinsdale Central; No. 29, Glenbrook South; No. 30, Neuqua Valley; No. 31, Glenbrook North; No. 34, Fremd; No. 42, Vernon Hills; No. 43, New Trier; and No. 45, Lake Forest.

The top school according to the 247wallst.com list is North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, North Carolina.

"This latest ranking that places our schools in the Top 50 in the nation is a testament to the continued dedication and commitment of our teachers and the desire of our students to learn and excel," said Charles Johns, superintendent at Glenbrook High School District 225, which represents Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North.

The website compiled data using information from the Niche education research platform. Niche ranked schools based on seven measures including standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities and teacher quality.

The information listed for each school includes graduation rate, ACT and SAT test scores, student graduation rates, and the percentage of students enrolled in Advanced Placement classes.

For example, Stevenson graduates 97% of its students with an average SAT score of 1360 out of 1600 and an average ACT score of 31 out of 36, according to the information presented. Also, 51% of Stevenson's students are enrolled in at least one Advanced Placement class, according to 247wallst.com.

In a similar 247wallst.com listing of the Top 50 private schools in America, only the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools makes the list, at No. 49.