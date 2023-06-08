Work to widen Aptakisic Road in Buffalo Grove nearing start

Construction is expected to begin soon to rebuild and widen 1.2 miles of Aptakisic Road between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road in Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Work to widen Aptakisic Road from Route 83 to the intersection of Buffalo Grove Road, shown here, will begin soon, Lake County transportation officials said Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

Construction is expected to begin soon to rebuild and widen 1.2 miles of Aptakisic Road between Route 83 in Long Grove and Buffalo Grove Road in Buffalo Grove.

Nearly 20,000 vehicles travel the corridor each day and the road is at capacity, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation. Officials say new development and lack of alternate routes contribute to the demand.

The $12.3 million project is designed to eliminate a "pinch point" on the western part of Aptakisic Road which runs from Route 83 to Route 21 in Lincolnshire. When the current project is complete that entire length will be five lanes.

LCDOT officials say segment between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road will be rebuilt and feature a new five-lane roadway cross-section, which includes two travel lanes in each direction, a median with left-turn lanes, and traffic signal improvements at Route 83, Brandywyn Lane and Buffalo Grove Road.

The work also will fill bike and sidewalk gaps to connect the Buffalo Grove path system with downtown Long Grove.

Crosswalks at each street crossing will be improved and upgraded to American with Disabilities Act standards, according to the plan.

One lane of traffic will be open in each direction during the construction, although temporary lane closures may occur a few hours per day to complete major work.

The project will be done over two constructions seasons, this year and next year.

Those wishing to stay up to date on news and alerts related to the project can sign up for email updates at tinyurl.com/6ns7886z. To view updates and project documents, visit the project website at lakecountyil.gov/3404/Aptakisic-Rd.

For questions, contact LCDOT at dot@lakecountyil.gov with the subject line "Aptakisic Road."

An interactive map, including information on other 2023 LCDOT projects, is available by selecting the projects tab at lakecountyil.gov/191/Transportation.