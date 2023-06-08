Ride Lake County celebrates one year of service

Ride Lake County, a countywide service for those over 60 and people with disabilities, is celebrating a year of service.

In the past year, 27,000 rides for nearly 1,000 people were completed, according to operators.

The reservation-based service was launched as an affordable option for greater and easier access for trips to work, shopping and medical appointments. Covering Lake County as well as Barrington Hills and Wheeling in Cook County, the service was created as a cohesive paratransit system by communities, townships and other partners.

Trips can be scheduled 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week and can be reserved as far as seven days in advance by calling (800) 201-6446. Visit lakecountyil.gov. RLC for more information.