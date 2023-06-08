Report: Fire destroys two Carpentersville homes

Two homes were destroyed in a fire in Carpentersville Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from WGN News.

Firefighters were called to 1700 block of Kingston Circle at about 4:15 p.m. and found four structures ablaze.

Two houses and the detached garages of those homes were total losses, fire officials told WGN.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is working with residents to find alternate housing, according to the report.