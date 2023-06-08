Pride In the Park 'N Lot returns June 11 in Downers Grove

EQuality Downers Grove and First United Methodist Church are hosting their annual "Pride In the Park 'N Lot," a family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., and in the church lot, 1032 Maple Ave. in Downers Grove.

At 11:30 a.m., OUTSpoken storytellers will open the Fishel Park stage. Dress your pet for the Pet Pride costume contest.

In addition to food trucks, there will be a "Drag Gnome Scavenger Hunt," tie dye, rock painting, games, a Rainbow science project, nail and face painting, a clothing exchange, and chalking in the parking lot.

Visit eqdg.org for more information.