New pedestrian path opens along Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/8/2023 1:12 PM

Elk Grove Village officials this month celebrated the completion of a new 8-foot wide path along the eastern side of Meacham Road from Texas Street to I-390.

The path improves accessibility and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, while also bringing aesthetic improvements, officials say. The path includes enhanced crosswalks, new pedestrian signals and

 

push buttons, ADA upgrades, driveway replacements and landscape enhancements along the east

parkway.

The path also connects to the Biesterfield Road multiuse path that was completed in 2021.

The village received a $500,000 grant from the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways through the Invest in Cook grant program to help fund the work. Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and officials from the County's Department of Transportation and Highways were on hand last week to officially open the path.

