Mulch ignites, causes fire at Naperville home

Landscaping mulch ignited and caused a fire that damaged a Naperville home Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A neighbor called 911 at 3:44 p.m. to report the fire on the 5000 block of Switchgrass Lane, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find the neighbor spraying the fire with a garden hose; firefighters entered the home to be sure everyone was out of the house and that the fire hadn't spread to the inside, the release said.

The fire was out within 10 minutes; the home's siding and an electrical meter sustained damage, according to the release.

No firefighters or residents were injured.