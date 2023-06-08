Elgin church to host 'School's Out Block Party' June 12

Celebrate the end of the school year with Emmanuel Church of Elgin's "School's Out Block Party" on Monday, June 12.

Enjoy games, door prizes, and food from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, 1158 Larkin Ave. in Elgin.

Watch a magic show with magician Ken Johanson, and Alma Gutierrez will lead a bilingual singalong time.

Law enforcement will be present from the Elgin Police Department and the Illinois State Police, and at least two school resource officers have agreed to sit in the dunk tank.

Northwestern Medicine staff will talk about car seat safety and bicycle helmet safety, as well as proper use of Narcan.

Kane County Office of Emergency Management will be sharing tips about preparedness in times of disaster.

For more information, visit emmanuelchurchofelgin.net or facebook.com/EmmanuelChurchofElgin/.