Aurora's Pride Weekend kicks off Friday
Updated 6/8/2023 1:11 PM
The city of Aurora will hold its annual Pride flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 Galena Blvd.
The ceremony will kick off Pride Weekend in Aurora, featuring several events, including the annual Aurora Pride Parade on Sunday.
The parade, led by grand marshal and Aurora native Keri Traid, steps off at noon at Benton Street and Broadway Avenue. It travels northeast on Broadway to Downer Place, left on Downer Place, ending at North Middle Avenue.
The community choir Acappellago returns to sing the national anthem.
Visit facebook.com/AuroraILPrideFestival for more information.
