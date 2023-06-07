'Was revered, now reviled'; Former coach, counselor gets probation, home confinement
Updated 6/7/2023
The former St. Viator High School counselor and basketball coach convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for sending an inappropriate text message to a 16-year-old female student was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months probation, 30 days home confinement, a $1,000 fine and court costs.
