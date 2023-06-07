 

'Was revered, now reviled'; Former coach, counselor gets probation, home confinement

  • Joe Majkowski

    Joe Majkowski

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 7:22 PM

The former St. Viator High School counselor and basketball coach convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for sending an inappropriate text message to a 16-year-old female student was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months probation, 30 days home confinement, a $1,000 fine and court costs.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Ex-St. Viator coach, counselor found guilty of one charge, acquitted on three others
Related Article
Ex-St. Viator coach, counselor found guilty of one charge, acquitted on three others
 
Former St. Viator students testify in trial of onetime guidance counselor
Related Article
Former St. Viator students testify in trial of onetime guidance counselor
 
Former St. Viator coach indicted on charge of sexually abusing teenage girl
Related Article
Former St. Viator coach indicted on charge of sexually abusing teenage girl
 
Multiple St. Viator students provided texts that led to charges, report says
Related Article
Multiple St. Viator students provided texts that led to charges, report says
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 