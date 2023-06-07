Police: Sex offender caught trying to enter Stevenson High School

Lincolnshire police Wednesday said an Ohio man and registered sex offender was taken into custody as he tried to enter Stevenson High School last month as a contractor.

Todd Foraker, 54, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged on May 24 with unlawful presence of a sex offender in a school zone, a Class 4 felony, police said in a news release.

According to police, the school resource officer was notified at 7:10 a.m. that Foraker, who is a contractor, was attempting to gain access to the school. A background check showed Foraker's status as a registered sex offender, police said.

Stevenson spokeswoman Jaimie Oh said police were notified immediately after Foraker was flagged by security. She said he was denied entry to facilities the same day and never conducted any work for the school.

"To ensure the safety of our students and staff, we maintain strict safety protocols that include background checks on all visitors, including those who are subcontracted by our vendors to do work in our facilities," Oh said.

Two Lincolnshire police offices are assigned as full-time school resource officers at Stevenson during the school year.

A Lake County judge set Foraker's bond at $150,000. He was released after posting 10% or $15,000. His next court date is June 30.

The offense carries a sentence of one to three years, if found guilty.