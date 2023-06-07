Police: Man who crashed stolen car last year near Mundelein now in jail after recovery

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, man charged last year with vehicular hijacking now is in jail after recovering from injuries he suffered when the car crashed, officials said.

Gary L. Hollis Jr., 30, is accused of carjacking a 48-year-old Round Lake Beach woman on March 4, 2022, by the intersection of Route 60 and Erhart Road near Mundelein, police said.

Officials say Hollis posed as a stranded driver and, when the woman pulled over to help, he forced her out her car, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, got behind the wheel and drove away.

Hollis did not get far; officials said he drove west on Route 60 for about five miles until he reached the intersection with Route 120, where he failed to negotiate the curve in the road and lost control.

Police said the stolen vehicle knocked over a light pole and rolled several times before ending up about 1,000 feet off the road north of the intersection; Hollis was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

He taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition and underwent rehabilitation for an extended period, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli said he couldn't get into any specifics about Hollis' recovery, including how long he was at a medical facility.

A warrant for Hollis' arrest was issued on April 26, 2022, Covelli said, and he was taken into custody once his rehabilitation was complete.

Hollis turned himself in to authorities on June 1. His bond was set at $250,000; he would need to post $25,000 cash to be released from jail while his trial is pending.