 

Police: Man found shot to death in vehicle in Oak Brook

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 8:18 AM

Oak Brook police are investigating a murder of an adult male found shot to death inside a vehicle on the village's west side.

Police were called to the intersection of 22nd Street and Camden Court at 12:05 a.m. today for a report of gunfire.

 

Officers found the man had sustained "multiple gunshot wounds" and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to release additional details about the victim or the circumstances around his death.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, though no one is in custody, police officials said.

Roads in the area have reopened and investigators continue to follow-up on leads, police officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to Oak Brook police at (630) 368-8742 or email Sgt. Jason Wood at jwood@oak-brook.org.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 