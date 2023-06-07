 

Bears have video chat with Chicago mayor ahead of possible stadium talks

  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

    Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Associated Press

 
By Fran Spielman
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 4:44 PM

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson held a break-the-ice video call with Bears President Kevin Warren on Wednesday in hopes of establishing a rapport with the NFL team that former Mayor Lori Lightfoot never had.

Afterward, the two issued a joint statement:

 

"Today we met and discussed our shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago, the importance of deep roots and the need for equitable community investment throughout the city. We are both committed to the idea that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together to meet the needs of the future. We look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values."

At an unrelated event earlier Wednesday, Johnson had been asked about the Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights, and what could be done to prevent it.

Johnson said his goal is to give Bears' ownership, the Chicago Park District (owner/operator of Soldier Field) and Chicago residents "a real seat at the table to discuss a pathway forward" to keep the Bears in the city.

• Read more online at chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 