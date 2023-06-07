Bears have video chat with Chicago mayor ahead of possible stadium talks

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson held a break-the-ice video call with Bears President Kevin Warren on Wednesday in hopes of establishing a rapport with the NFL team that former Mayor Lori Lightfoot never had.

Afterward, the two issued a joint statement:

"Today we met and discussed our shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago, the importance of deep roots and the need for equitable community investment throughout the city. We are both committed to the idea that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together to meet the needs of the future. We look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values."

At an unrelated event earlier Wednesday, Johnson had been asked about the Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights, and what could be done to prevent it.

Johnson said his goal is to give Bears' ownership, the Chicago Park District (owner/operator of Soldier Field) and Chicago residents "a real seat at the table to discuss a pathway forward" to keep the Bears in the city.

