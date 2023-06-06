Open mic event at Des Plaines library June 13
Updated 6/6/2023 3:25 PM
Read a poem you wrote, a section from a favorite book or something else during an open mic event at the Des Plaines Public Library. The gathering is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Discussion and positive feedback is encouraged. Participation is open to adults. Registration isn't required.
