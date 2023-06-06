Oak Brook police search for missing man with autism

There is a heavy police presence near Sauk Path in Oak Brook as police look for a missing man who has autism.

Anish Bajaj, 24, was last seen shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday walking near the 500 block of Sauk Path, police said in a social media post. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, socks and no shoes, police said.

Bajaj is nonverbal but will respond to his name if called, police said

Anyone who sees him should dial 911.