Oak Brook police search for missing man with autism
Updated 6/6/2023 7:46 PM
There is a heavy police presence near Sauk Path in Oak Brook as police look for a missing man who has autism.
Anish Bajaj, 24, was last seen shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday walking near the 500 block of Sauk Path, police said in a social media post. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, socks and no shoes, police said.
Bajaj is nonverbal but will respond to his name if called, police said
Anyone who sees him should dial 911.
