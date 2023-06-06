Naperville man accused of throwing rocks at seniors, beating one with lumber

A Naperville man has been accused of throwing rocks at two seniors and beating one of them with a piece of lumber.

Eric Conklin, 34, of the 2200 block of Gleneagle Drive, is free after posting $5,000 bond.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 or older and one count of aggravated battery to a person 60 or older -- causing great bodily harm.

According to the DuPage County sheriff's office, it happened at 8:13 a.m. Monday on 80th Street in an unincorporated area near Naperville. The two men -- one age 65, the other 68 -- were removing firewood from a home construction site. Authorities said Conklin came out of the house and threw rocks at the victims and their truck. He hit one of them several times on the head and back with a 2-inch-by-4-inch plank, police said

Deputies found Conklin in the backyard of a neighboring residence, and when he would not respond to the deputies, they took him to Edward Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

One of the men suffered a concussion, a broken hand, a broken wrist and cuts to his head. The other suffered an elbow injury.

Court records described the rocks as "large."