Learn more about Geneva road projects at two meetings

Geneva will start 23 street resurfacing and drainage projects in late June.

Residents who want to know more about the projects may attend a meeting at 5 p.m. June 13 at the public works department, 1800 South St.

A second meeting will be at 4 p.m. June 19 at the southeast corner of Cambridge Drive and Williamsburg Avenue for the city to discuss the realignment of the existing raised median with residents.

Project locations and a map are available at geneva.il.us.

For more information about the street improvement program, call the city's civil engineer, Elton Orozco, at (63) 222-1279 or send an email to corozco@geneva.il.us.