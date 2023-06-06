Learn more about Geneva road projects at two meetings
Updated 6/6/2023 3:29 PM
Geneva will start 23 street resurfacing and drainage projects in late June.
Residents who want to know more about the projects may attend a meeting at 5 p.m. June 13 at the public works department, 1800 South St.
A second meeting will be at 4 p.m. June 19 at the southeast corner of Cambridge Drive and Williamsburg Avenue for the city to discuss the realignment of the existing raised median with residents.
Project locations and a map are available at geneva.il.us.
For more information about the street improvement program, call the city's civil engineer, Elton Orozco, at (63) 222-1279 or send an email to corozco@geneva.il.us.
