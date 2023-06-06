Illinois Google users to receive about $95 each as part of settlement
Updated 6/6/2023 5:18 PM
Illinois residents who filed a claim to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement that Google agreed to last year in a biometric data privacy class-action lawsuit will get around $95 each.
Anyone who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, while an Illinois resident was invited to fill out a claim form. The deadline to submit a claim was Sept. 4, 2022.
More than 687,000 people filed valid claims, according to Cook County court documents.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.