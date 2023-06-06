Illinois Google users to receive about $95 each as part of settlement

Anyone who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, while an Illinois resident was invited to submit a claim by Sept. 4, 2022. Associated Press file photo

Illinois residents who filed a claim to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement that Google agreed to last year in a biometric data privacy class-action lawsuit will get around $95 each.

Anyone who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, while an Illinois resident was invited to fill out a claim form. The deadline to submit a claim was Sept. 4, 2022.

More than 687,000 people filed valid claims, according to Cook County court documents.

