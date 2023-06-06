Dry conditions contribute to Aurora garage fire

Aurora fire officials said Monday that dry conditions played a role in a weekend garage fire.

City dispatchers received a 911 call from a utility worker who reported the fire at 2:41 p.m. Saturday. The fire started on the exterior of a garage attached to a two-story home on the 1200 block of Deerpath Circle.

The utility worker retrieved a fire extinguisher from his truck and was able to put out some of the fire.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the garage and extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

The house was still deemed habitable.

According to the National Weather Service, "meaningful rainfall" is not expected this week.