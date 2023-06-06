Driver charged in Gurnee-area crash that ejected 2 passengers

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed and ejected two passengers early Saturday morning near Gurnee has been charged with driving under the influence and might face enhanced charges, the Lake County sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Gabriel G. Sage, 20, of the 14900 block of King Avenue in an unincorporated area near Libertyville, also was initially charged with failure to give aid following an accident and leaving the scene of an accident, according to sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

The crash occurred about 12:20 a.m. on the 17500 block of West Mill Creek Crossing Drive. A Ford pickup truck struck a tree before rolling into a house. Sage then fled in the truck, Covelli said.

One passenger sustained serious facial injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries, Covelli said.

Police found Sage and the truck half a mile from the house, and he was taken to the hospital, Covelli said.