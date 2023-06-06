Buffalo Grove officials working to resolve inoperative cameras at train station

A Buffalo Grove man whose catalytic converter was stolen recently from the Buffalo Grove train station parking lot told village board members he is concerned after learning from a police officer that the station's security cameras are not working.

Lorenzo Davis, a 26-year village resident, told the board Monday that the converter was stolen from his car a couple of weeks ago.

"I talked to an officer who filled out the report, and I was disturbed to find out that the cameras at the train station do not work," he said. "The police department is way too taxed to be driving around the parking lot all day long."

He said had the cameras worked, they might have shown the offenders, because he parked close to the depot.

Village President Eric Smith assured Davis the board was aware of the situation.

"We're in discussions to see what we can do about that," he said.

Davis' wife, Lorri Feld Davis, had posted about the nonworking cameras on Facebook, writing: "It's also not just about a catalytic converter being stolen. How about the safety of people coming home when it's dark at the train station."

Police Chief Brian Budds confirmed several cameras at the station are not operating.

Budds said Metra does not maintain the cameras.

He added, the police department is investigating the theft of the catalytic converter.

"That is a widespread issue," he said about that type of theft. "We share (intelligence) with other agencies and departments. One is too many, but we have had relatively low numbers compared to our neighbors."

He added that the village staff is working on potential solutions to enhance security in that area.

"Staff is going to look at this, and we are definitely going to resolve this problem," he said.