After a 2-month respite, Long Grove's iconic bridge struck twice

Courtesy of Bob JohnsonOn Friday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso driven punctured the facade of Long Grove's covered bridge. The damage was still visible Monday

After a bit of a breather, Long Grove's historic bridge is beginning once again to take a pounding.

It recently sustained a one-two punch, first on Friday and again on Monday.

Usually, it is an unequal contest, with the vehicles taking the damage, but at 1:11 p.m. Friday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso driven by a 66-year-old Chicago man punctured the facade in the usually sturdy wooden bridge, Village Manager Greg Jackson said.

Jackson said Wieslaw Nosek, the driver of the truck owned by Brothers Gutters and Supplies of Chicago, was ticketed. The truck did not get stuck under the bridge, Jackson said.

About 11:10 a.m. Monday, the bridge was struck again, this time by a 24-year-old Elgin man driving a 2015 Mercedes 3500 belonging to Fox Valley Fire and Safety of Elgin.

The driver, Benjamin Burge, also was ticketed, Jackson said.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, the bridge has been struck 49 times. The most recent incident before Friday was on April 15.