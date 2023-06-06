After 2-month hiatus, Long Grove's historic bridge gets hit by two vehicles

Long Grove's historic bridge has been regularly struck by vehicles like this one taller than the 8-foot, 6-inch height of the bridge. Daily Herald file photo

After a bit of a breather, Long Grove's historic bridge is beginning once again to take a pounding.

It recently suffered a one-two punch, first on Friday and again on Monday.

Usually, it is an unequal contest, with the vehicles suffering the damage, but at 1:11 p.m. Friday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso driven by a 66-year-old Chicago man punctured the facade in the usually sturdy wooden bridge, Village Manager Greg Jackson said.

Jackson said Wieslaw Nosek, the driver of the truck owned by Brothers Gutters and Supplies of Chicago, was ticketed. The truck did not get stuck under the bridge, Jackson said.

Then at about 11:10 a.m. Monday the bridge was struck again, this time by a 24-year-old Elgin man driving a 2015 Mercedes 3500 belonging to Fox Valley Fire and Safety of Elgin.

The driver, Benjamin Burge, also was ticketed, Jackson said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the bridge has been struck 49 times. The most recent incident before Friday was on April 15.