Vernon Hills Park District seeks help in identifying vandals

The Vernon Hills Park District is seeking the public's help to identify those responsible for hate symbols, anti-Semitic graffiti and other vandalism at district facilities.

District officials say repeated vandalism to playgrounds, restrooms and other facilities over the past year has resulted in more than $100,000 damage. Restroom interiors also ave been damaged, and vehicles have been driven over athletic fields, officials say.

Most recently, the district's skate park was defaced with hate symbols and anti-Semitic graffiti, according to the district.

The vandalism is taking time, labor, and materials away from planned improvements and projects, the district says.

Residents and park district patrons are asked to report any leads or suspect names to Vernon Hills police.