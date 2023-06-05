Shots fired in Elgin
Updated 6/5/2023 10:55 PM
Elgin police responded at 8:52 p.m. Monday to the area of Raymond Street under Route 20 and found shots had been fired, the police department said in a social media post.
If you have information about the gunfire, call police at (847) 289-2600. You also can text a tip to 847411; please include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.
