Round Lake Beach man charged after police say he removed ATV from crash scene

The 60-year-old neighbor of a Round Lake Beach man who was hospitalized after crashing his ATV Sunday night is facing a felony obstruction of justice charge alleging he removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

Robert V. Martin, of 1000 block of West Spring Brook Court, appeared in court on the felony charge Monday, when a judge ordered him held on $10,000 bond.

Round Lake Beach Deputy Police Chief Ryan Rodriguez declined to say why his investigators believe Martin removed the ATV from the crash scene. Investigators do not believe Martin was riding with his neighbor before the crash, he added.

The crash occurred at about 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when a 40-year-old Round Lake Beach man was speeding on Long Lake Road and lost control of the ATV, Rodriguez said. The vehicle flipped over near the intersection with Clearwater Circle, police said.

Rodriguez said he did not have information about the extent of the crash victim's injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Round Lake Beach police and the county's Major Crash Assistance Team.