Naperville police investigate shooting inside house

Naperville police said no one is in custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting inside a home on the city's south side.

Police said they were called to the home on the 2200 block of Wentworth Court just after 2 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The suspect had fled the home before officers arrived, police officials said.

Witnesses told police the suspect, who was known to the residents, entered the home and exchanged gunfire with another person inside the home.

No one was shot and the suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (630) 420-6666.