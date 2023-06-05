Naperville police investigate gunfire inside house

Naperville police said no one is in custody after Sunday afternoon gunfire inside a home on the city's south side.

Police said they were called to the home on the 2200 block of Wentworth Court just after 2 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The shooter had fled the home in a vehicle before officers arrived, police said.

Witnesses told police the shooter, who was known to the residents, entered the home and exchanged gunfire with another person inside.

No one was shot, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at (630) 420-6666.