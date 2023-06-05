J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-Chicago police detective and crime-prevention guru, dead at 80

Former Chicago police Detective J.J. Bittenbinder speaks with conviction about crime scene investigation during a Hoover School PTA presentation in Schaumburg in 2003. Daily Herald file photo

John Joseph "J.J." Bittenbinder might have saved your life.

In the 1990s, the colorful former Chicago police detective showed viewers how to avoid being kidnapped as host of the "Tough Target" TV show and told kids how to stay safe from muggers in his PBS "Street Smarts" specials.

His programs, which featured crime victims recounting their ordeals, were simultaneously terrifying and informative.

Bittenbinder died May 26 with his family present. He was 80.

Visitation for Bittenbinder will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home in Park Ridge.

