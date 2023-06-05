J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-Chicago police detective and crime-prevention guru, dead at 80
Updated 6/5/2023 5:42 PM
John Joseph "J.J." Bittenbinder might have saved your life.
In the 1990s, the colorful former Chicago police detective showed viewers how to avoid being kidnapped as host of the "Tough Target" TV show and told kids how to stay safe from muggers in his PBS "Street Smarts" specials.
His programs, which featured crime victims recounting their ordeals, were simultaneously terrifying and informative.
Bittenbinder died May 26 with his family present. He was 80.
Visitation for Bittenbinder will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home in Park Ridge.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.