Great Western Trail crossing closed for safety improvements

The Great Western Trail crossing at County Farm Road near Carol Stream is closed while crews work on safety improvements.

The DuPage County Division of Transportation will construct a curbed barrier median designed to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety when crossing the four-lane road. Crews also will resurface County Farm Road and refresh pavement markings.

The construction project, located south of St. Charles Road near the Timber Ridge Forest Preserve, will require that the trail crossing be closed. Signs placed along the trail alert users to the closure.

Construction is expected to take 10 days, weather permitting.

The eastern leg of the Great Western Trail runs from West Chicago to Villa Park, within the right of way of the former Chicago and Great Western Railroad.