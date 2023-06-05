Celebrate reading with bubble parties in Des Plaines

Des Plaines Public Library staffers will kick off the summer reading challenge with a pair of bubble parties Tuesday at Central Park, 1555 E. Thacker St.

The first event is set to run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second party is set to run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The parties are open to families with kids of all ages. Registration isn't necessary.

Summer reading challenges for kids, teens and adults run through July 30. Reading challenge kits for kids are available at the library's youth services desk, while supplies last.

More information on the program is available at dppl.org/read-roar-repeat.