Celebrate reading with bubble parties in Des Plaines
Updated 6/5/2023 4:37 PM
Des Plaines Public Library staffers will kick off the summer reading challenge with a pair of bubble parties Tuesday at Central Park, 1555 E. Thacker St.
The first event is set to run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second party is set to run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The parties are open to families with kids of all ages. Registration isn't necessary.
Summer reading challenges for kids, teens and adults run through July 30. Reading challenge kits for kids are available at the library's youth services desk, while supplies last.
More information on the program is available at dppl.org/read-roar-repeat.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.