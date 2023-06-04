Police in Harvard fatally shoot man suspected of stabbing woman to death

A man suspected of stabbing a woman to death was shot and killed by a Harvard police officer late Saturday night, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither he nor the stabbing victim has been identified by police, pending autopsies, Police Chief Tyson Bauman said.

Police said officers were called at 11:26 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Dewey Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived to find the man armed with a knife and standing over a woman, police said.

Officers commanded the man to drop the knife, but he refused and an officer shot him, police said.

The woman was taken to Harvard Mercy Hospital, were she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The officer who shot the man is on administrative leave pending an investigation, Bauman said Sunday.

Bauman said he believes it is the first fatal officer-involved shooting in the McHenry County city in at least the last 25 years.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is handling the shooting investigation, police said.