Naperville Fire Department offers CPR/AED, first-aid training

The Naperville Fire Department, in cooperation with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a CPR/AED and first-aid training event.

The training will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 22, at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave., in Naperville.

The program will teach residents and health care providers how to effectively deliver first aid and CPR and how to use automated external defibrillators according to American Heart Association guidelines.

Participants also will learn about first-aid skills, bleeding control and mental health awareness.

For more information and to register, visit the NACC website at naperville.net.