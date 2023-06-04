Man drowns early Sunday after jumping into Chain O' Lakes channel

A 25-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin man died early Sunday after jumping into a water channel on the Chain O' Lakes, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies from its marine unit were called to the "Long Channel" between Petite Lake and Spring Lake at about 1:05 a.m. for a report of a man who went underwater.

Deputies and members of the Lake Villa Fire Protection District searched the channel for several hours, including by drone. At approximately 6:30 a.m., the deceased man's body was recovered from the water, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was likely heavily intoxicated, as witnesses observed him drinking at birthday party, sheriff's police said.

After the party, the man went to a home in the 25100 block of West Forest Drive near Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the water with his clothes on, authorities said. The man was able to swim to shore and a relative helped him remove his wet clothing and took him to bed, officials said.

A short time later, the man left bed, jumped into the water again, this time without clothing, sheriff's police said. The man went underwater as he attempted to swim across the channel.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled.

The drowning remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.