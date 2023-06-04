Gurnee electionic recycling event June 16

The Village of Gurnee will be hosting an Electronics Recycling Event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, the public works facility, 1151 Kilbourne Road.

The event is free and for Gurnee residents only.

All items must be free of any batteries, packaging material and operating manuals. Materials from businesses, institutions or schools will not be accepted.

Accepted items include: Televisions, monitors, computers (including laptop and tablet), printers, keyboards, mice, fax machines, scanners, small scale servers, VHS/DVD/DVR/CD (players and recorders), game systems, cable and satellite receivers, hard drives, telephones, cameras, shredders and holiday lights.

Items not accepted include: Batteries (alkaline, non-rechargeable, lead acid), fluorescent light bulbs, small household appliances (microwave ovens, toasters, blenders, hair dryers, etc.), large household appliances, lighting fixtures, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Individuals with disabilities that need assistance with unloading recyclable materials should contact Austin Pollack, assistant to village administrator, at (847) 599-7500.