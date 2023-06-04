Get rid of your large trash in Maine Township

Maine Township residents can dispose of large, unwanted items on June 9 and 10 through a township effort.

A large garbage bin will be available for public use on June 9 on Home Avenue between Lyons and Jefferson streets, near Park Ridge.

A bin also will be available on June 10 at the Maine Township offices, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.

Electronics and hazardous waste won't be accepted.

For more information, call (847) 297-2510 ext. 251.