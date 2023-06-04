Buffalo Grove parade celebrates 'Magic of Pride'
Updated 6/4/2023 4:51 PM
Buffalo Grove was filled with "The Magic of Pride" on Sunday as hundreds of marchers and even more spectators celebrated the return of the Northwest suburbs' first and largest pride parade.
The annual Buffalo Grove Pride Parade marched down Buffalo Grove Road with more than 100 colorful entries showing love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. This year's theme was "The Magic of Pride."
"It's all about giving support and being an ally," Heather Gunderman of Oswego said as she took part in the march wearing a "Love" T-shirt and carrying an array of colorful balloons.
The parade finished near Mike Rylko Community Park, where the Buffalo Grove Park District sponsored a picnic featuring music, food and family friendly activities.

