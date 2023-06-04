 

Buffalo Grove parade celebrates 'Magic of Pride'

  • Heather Gunderman of Oswego walks Sunday in the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. The parade, celebrating the LGBTQ Pride month of June, headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park.

    Heather Gunderman of Oswego walks Sunday in the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. The parade, celebrating the LGBTQ Pride month of June, headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

  • The Buffalo Grove Pride Parade kicks off Sunday along Buffalo Grove Road. The parade route headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park.

    The Buffalo Grove Pride Parade kicks off Sunday along Buffalo Grove Road. The parade route headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

  • Miles Kuzel, 11, of Des Plaines, waves a rainbow flag Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. The parade route headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park.

    Miles Kuzel, 11, of Des Plaines, waves a rainbow flag Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. The parade route headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

  • Sheri Smith of Vernon Hills watches during the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday. The parade route headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park.

    Sheri Smith of Vernon Hills watches during the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday. The parade route headed south down Buffalo Grove Road and ended with a picnic at Mike Rylko Community Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

  • Marci Fooden, left, of Buffalo Grove, and Jennifer Bruns, of Northbrook, take a selfie Sunday while participating in the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade.

    Marci Fooden, left, of Buffalo Grove, and Jennifer Bruns, of Northbrook, take a selfie Sunday while participating in the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/4/2023 4:51 PM

Buffalo Grove was filled with "The Magic of Pride" on Sunday as hundreds of marchers and even more spectators celebrated the return of the Northwest suburbs' first and largest pride parade.

The annual Buffalo Grove Pride Parade marched down Buffalo Grove Road with more than 100 colorful entries showing love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. This year's theme was "The Magic of Pride."

 

"It's all about giving support and being an ally," Heather Gunderman of Oswego said as she took part in the march wearing a "Love" T-shirt and carrying an array of colorful balloons.

The parade finished near Mike Rylko Community Park, where the Buffalo Grove Park District sponsored a picnic featuring music, food and family friendly activities.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 