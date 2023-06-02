Zoning, permit use hearing for new casino Wednesday
Updated 6/2/2023 4:23 PM
The Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the Hollywood Casino's request to rezone land and get a conditional-use permit to build a new casino at a public hearing Wednesday. The hearing is at 7 p.m. in Room 160AC of Waubonsee Community College's downtown Aurora campus, 18 S. River St. The petition can be viewed at the city's Zoning and Planning Division Office, 77 S. Broadway. The case number is AU02/2-23.240 -- CUPD/PSD/PFN.
Article Comments
