Woman killed, another driver injured in morning Bensenville crash

A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was transported to a hospital following an early morning crash in Bensenville today.

Bensenville police were called to the intersection of York and Irving Park roads just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until family is notified. Police would only say she resided in the "Northwest suburbs."

The driver of the other vehicle was a 23-year-old Chicago man. His condition is unknown.

The intersection was closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene.