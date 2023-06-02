U.S. employers added a strong 339,000 jobs in May as labor market stays durable

On Friday, the U.S. government issues the May jobs report. The labor market has added jobs at a steady clip in the past year, despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Associated Press/March 23, 2023

WASHINGTON -- The nation's employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April.

The stronger hiring demonstrates the job market's resilience after more than a year of rapid interest rate increases by the Fed. Many industries, from construction to restaurants to health care, are still adding jobs to keep up with consumer demand and restore their workforces to pre-pandemic levels.